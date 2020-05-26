Change Cookies Settings

लॉकडाउन फन / करण जौहर ने 48वें जन्मदिन पर काले किए सफेद बाल, वीडियो शेयर कर कहा, 'मेरे बच्चे मुझे बुड्ढा कहकर चिढ़ा रहे थे'

Karan Johar decides to colour his hair on birthday, says his kids would call him ‘buddha’
X
Karan Johar decides to colour his hair on birthday, says his kids would call him ‘buddha’

दैनिक भास्कर

May 26, 2020, 12:31 PM IST

मुंबई. करण जौहर 25 मई को 48 साल के हो गए। इस मौके पर उन्होंने अपने सफेद बालों को काला कर लिया क्योंकि उनके बच्चे उन्हें बुड्ढा कहकर चिढ़ा रहे थे। करण ने इसके बाद अपने नए लुक का वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया। 

करण ने वीडियो में कहा, मेरे सफेद बालों का काफी मजाक उड़ा। मैंने सोशल मीडिया पर कई कमेंट्स पढ़े। किसी ने लिखा-बाल तो कलर कर लो अंकल तो किसी ने कहा-पिता का नहीं, दादा का रोल कर लो। यहां तक कि मेरे बच्चे भी मुझे बुड्ढा बुला रहे हैं।

ऐसे में मैंने अपने बालों को घर पर कलर करने का फैसला किया है। इसके बाद करण बालों में कलर लगाकर फैन्स को अपना नया लुक दिखाते हैं। 

लॉकडाउन में पहली बार दिखे सफेद बाल: लॉकडाउन के कुछ हफ्तों बाद ही करण ने सफेद बालों के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर अपना नया लुक रिवील किया था।

दरअसल, लॉकडाउन की वजह से वह सैलून में जाकर हेयर कलर करवाने में असमर्थ थे इसलिए अपने सफेद बालों के साथ वरुण धवन को उनके जन्मदिन पर इंस्टा चैट के जरिए बधाई देते नजर आए थे। तब वरुण ने कहा था-करण आप बॉन्ड फिल्म के विलेन की तरह लग रहे हो।

इसके बाद करण ने अपनी सेल्फी शेयर करते हुए लिखा था, मैं जानता हूं कि मेरी एक्टिंग मौजूदा कोरोनावायरस से भी खराब है लेकिन मैं दूसरा चांस चाहता हूं। मैं फिल्मों में पिता का रोल करने को तैयार हूं। जिसके बाद मजाक में एकता कपूर ने उन्हें कसौटी जिंदगी के 2 में मिस्टर बजाज का रोल ऑफर किया था। 

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें