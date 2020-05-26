दैनिक भास्करMay 26, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
मुंबई. करण जौहर 25 मई को 48 साल के हो गए। इस मौके पर उन्होंने अपने सफेद बालों को काला कर लिया क्योंकि उनके बच्चे उन्हें बुड्ढा कहकर चिढ़ा रहे थे। करण ने इसके बाद अपने नए लुक का वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया।
करण ने वीडियो में कहा, मेरे सफेद बालों का काफी मजाक उड़ा। मैंने सोशल मीडिया पर कई कमेंट्स पढ़े। किसी ने लिखा-बाल तो कलर कर लो अंकल तो किसी ने कहा-पिता का नहीं, दादा का रोल कर लो। यहां तक कि मेरे बच्चे भी मुझे बुड्ढा बुला रहे हैं।
ऐसे में मैंने अपने बालों को घर पर कलर करने का फैसला किया है। इसके बाद करण बालों में कलर लगाकर फैन्स को अपना नया लुक दिखाते हैं।
Hi guys!!! So it's been 20 days and I still haven't got any offer for the FATHER ROLES! Clearly, my grey hair look wasn’t as cool as I thought. Even my kids have started calling me buddhha. So, what better day than my birthday to be my sexy self again and to surprise all of you with my (not so) new look! I tried Godrej Expert Rich Crème Hair Colour and ta-daa! I LOVE my new look! #GodrejExpert #ColourLikeKaran #toodles #HappyBirthdayToMe #HairColour #GreyHair #NoMoreBuddhha #MakeMeTheHero #LeadRolesPlease @godrejexpert
लॉकडाउन में पहली बार दिखे सफेद बाल: लॉकडाउन के कुछ हफ्तों बाद ही करण ने सफेद बालों के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर अपना नया लुक रिवील किया था।
दरअसल, लॉकडाउन की वजह से वह सैलून में जाकर हेयर कलर करवाने में असमर्थ थे इसलिए अपने सफेद बालों के साथ वरुण धवन को उनके जन्मदिन पर इंस्टा चैट के जरिए बधाई देते नजर आए थे। तब वरुण ने कहा था-करण आप बॉन्ड फिल्म के विलेन की तरह लग रहे हो।
इसके बाद करण ने अपनी सेल्फी शेयर करते हुए लिखा था, मैं जानता हूं कि मेरी एक्टिंग मौजूदा कोरोनावायरस से भी खराब है लेकिन मैं दूसरा चांस चाहता हूं। मैं फिल्मों में पिता का रोल करने को तैयार हूं। जिसके बाद मजाक में एकता कपूर ने उन्हें कसौटी जिंदगी के 2 में मिस्टर बजाज का रोल ऑफर किया था।
I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy)
