पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Karan Johar Fails To Buying Rights Of Master, Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Padmavat, Shahid Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Manikarnika

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बॉलीवुड ब्रीफ:कोशिश के बावजूद 'मास्टर' के राइट नहीं खरीद पाए करन जौहर, कंगना बोलीं- मणिकर्णिका के शूट के वक्त टूट गई थीं गई हड्डियां

एक घंटा पहले

विजय और विजय सेतुपति स्टारर तमिल फिल्म 'मास्टर' की सफलता के बाद हिंदी फिल्ममेकर्स के बीच इसके राइट्स खरीदने की होड़ मच गई थी। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो करन जौहर भीॉ रेस में शामिल थे। लेकिन 'कबीर सिंह' फेम प्रोड्यूसर मुराद खेतानी ने ज्यादा रकम चुकाकर बाजी मार ली। बताया जा रहा है कि मुराद ने मास्टर' के राइट्स खरीदने के लिए 6 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान किया है।

शाहिद कपूर के साथ मुराद खेतानी 'कबीर सिंह' बना चुके हैं, जो तेलुगु फिल्म 'अर्जुन रेड्डी' की हिंदी रीमेक थी। इस फिल्म के राइट खेतानी ने 4-5 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदे थे।
शाहिद कपूर के साथ मुराद खेतानी 'कबीर सिंह' बना चुके हैं, जो तेलुगु फिल्म 'अर्जुन रेड्डी' की हिंदी रीमेक थी। इस फिल्म के राइट खेतानी ने 4-5 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदे थे।

मणिकर्णिका : द क्वीन ऑफ़ झांसी' के दो साल पूरे होने पर कंगना रनोट ने इसकी शूटिंग से जुड़ा अनुभव साझा किया। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, "इस फिल्म ने मेरी कई हड्डियां तोड़ीं, दो फ्रैक्चर्स में 20 टांके आए। साथ ही कई रिकॉर्ड भी तोड़े। हाईएस्ट वीकेंड, हाईएस्ट सिंगल डे कलेक्शन, वीमेन सेंट्रिक फिल्मों में तीसरी हाईएस्ट ग्रॉसर और जापान की सबसे सक्सेसफुल इंडियन फिल्म।" इसके साथ ही कंगना ने वादा किया है कि इस फिल्म की सीक्वल 'मणिकर्णिका रिटर्न्स : द लीजेंड ओफ दिद्दा' और भी बेहतर और वर्ल्ड क्लास फिल्म होगी।

लंबे समय से चर्चा है कि शाहिद कपूर 'द फैमिली मन' फेम डायरेक्टर जोड़ी राज और डीके की वेब सीरीज से डिजिटल डेब्यू करेंगे। अब खुद शाहिद ने इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है। शाहिद ने सोशल मीडिया पर राज और डीके के साथ एक सेल्फी साझा की है, जिसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा है, "यह शुरू हो रही।" फोटो गोवा में शूटिंग के दौरान खींची गई है। अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो के लिए बनाई जा रही इस वेब सीरीज में साउथ इंडियन स्टार विजय सेतुपति और राशि खन्ना की भी अहम भूमिका होगी।

गोवा में शूटिंग के दौरान शाहिद कपूर डायरेक्टर राज और डीके और एक्ट्रेस राशि खन्ना के साथ।
गोवा में शूटिंग के दौरान शाहिद कपूर डायरेक्टर राज और डीके और एक्ट्रेस राशि खन्ना के साथ।

अपनी फिल्म 'पद्मावत' के तीन साल होने पर दीपिका पादुकोण ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें उनकी आंखों में आंसू नजर आ रहे हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने इमोशनल होते हुए लिखा है, "कुछ यादें और अनुभव काफी मुश्किल होते हैं, लेकिन वे हमेशा के लिए आपके दिल में रहते हैं। 'पद्मावत' भी एक ऐसा ही अनुभव था। इस फिल्म और मुझे जिंदगीभर का किरदार सौंपने के लिए आपका शुक्रिया संजय लीला भंसाली।"

विक्की कौशल स्टारर 'उरी : द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' दो साल बाद फिर सिनेमाघरों में लौट आई है। फिल्म की प्रोडक्शन कंपनी रॉनी स्क्रूवाला वीडियो प्रोडक्शन ने सोशल मीडिया पर ऐलान किया है कि गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर इस फिल्म को फिर से बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज किया जा रहा है। फिल्म की कहानी 2016 में उरी में हुए आतंकी हमले का बदला लेने के लिए पाकिस्तान पर की गई सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर आधारित है। इस फिल्म को 26 जुलाई 2019 को भी करगिल विजय दिवस के मौके पर भी एक दिन के लिए फिर से रिलीज किया जा चुका है।

आदित्य धर के निर्देशन में बनी 'उरी : द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' पहली बार 11 जनवरी 2019 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई थी।
आदित्य धर के निर्देशन में बनी 'उरी : द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' पहली बार 11 जनवरी 2019 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई थी।

ऐसा लगता है कि सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और उनकी सो-कॉल्ड गर्लफ्रेंड कियारा आडवाणी अपने रिश्ते को आधिकारिक करने की तैयारी में हैं। दरअसल, हाल ही में सिद्धार्थ और कियारा को लंच डेट पर साथ देखा गया था। इस दौरान सिद्धार्थ के पैरेंट्स भी वेन्यु पर दिखाई दिए थे। इसके बाद से कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि सिद्धार्थ ने अपने पैरेंट्स से कियरा को इंट्रोड्यूस करा दिया है। हालांकि, अभी तक इसके बारे में कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है।

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और कियारा आडवाणी हाल ही में लंच डेट के बाद मुंबई के एक रेस्त्रां के बाहर स्पॉट हुए थे।
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और कियारा आडवाणी हाल ही में लंच डेट के बाद मुंबई के एक रेस्त्रां के बाहर स्पॉट हुए थे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser