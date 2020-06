View this post on Instagram

This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 6, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT