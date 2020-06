View this post on Instagram

. . As a parent, the well being of our children is our utmost priority. So to see scenarios like this play out is unbearable. Child abuse in any form is unacceptable and we have to do everything in our power to protect every child and preserve their innocence. If you witness or suspect child abuse just dial 1098. It’s our responsibility. #Childline #Spreadtheword

