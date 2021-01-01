पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग डील:अर्जुन रेड्डी फेम विजय देवरकोंडा के साथ करण जौहर ने साइन की 3 फिल्मों की डील, एक्टर ने ली 100 करोड़ की फीस

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन

'अर्जुन रेड्डी' जैसी फिल्मों में मुख्य भूमिका निभा चुके साउथ के सुपरस्टार विजय देवरकोंडा जल्द ही बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करेंगे। करण जौहर के प्रोडक्शन में बन रही फिल्म 'लाइगर' में विजय मुख्य भूमिका निभा रहे हैं जिसका डायरेक्शन पुरी जगन्नाध करेंगे। सुनने में आया है कि विजय ने करण जौहर के साथ सिर्फ 'लाइगर' ही नहीं बल्कि दो और फिल्में करेंगे। एक साथ तीन फिल्मों की इस डील को साइन करने के लिए विजय को 100 करोड़ की फीस मिली है।

पैन-इंडिया और बॉलीवुड फ़िल्में बनाने की योजना
करीबी सूत्र बताते है, "करण जौहर ने विजय के साथ एक डील फाइनल की है। करण विजय को तक़रीबन 100 करोड़ रुपये देने के लिए सहमत हुए हैं। इस डील के अनुसार विजय को करण के धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस बैनर के तले तीन फिल्में करनी होंगी। करण विजय के साथ ज्यादा पैन-इंडिया और बॉलीवुड फ़िल्में बनाने की योजना बना रहे हैं। उन्होंने एक्टर को नेशनल स्टार बनाने का वादा किया है। डील के मुताबिक़ विजय को एक साथ ये तीन फिल्में नहीं करनी हैं। जैसे-जैसे वक्त मिलेगा, वे करण के प्रोजेक्ट में काम कर सकते है।"

दूसरी फिल्म में विजय को स्टाइलिश दिखाने की प्लानिंग शुरू
सूत्र आगे बताते है, "लाइगर फिल्म में विजय एक्शन करते नज़र आएंगे तो वही करण चाहते हैं कि उनकी दूसरी फिल्म में विजय रोमांस करते दिखें। उनकी अगली फिल्म टिपिकल करण जौहर स्टाइल में होंगी। इस रोमांटिक-ग्लैमरस फिल्म में विजय को काफी स्टाइलिश दिखाया जाएगा। फ़िलहाल इसकी स्क्रिप्ट पर काम चल रहा है।"

