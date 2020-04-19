Change Cookies Settings
  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Quarantine Diaries : Saif got flowers for Kareena on wall, Kareena writes If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it amid lockdown

लॉकडाउन कलाकारी / सैफ को देखकर एकबार फिर चित्रकार बन गए तैमूर, रंग डाली घर की दीवार; करीना ने शेयर की तस्वीरें

करीना कपूर खान अपने बेटे तैमूर को घर का पिकासो कहती हैं। (फोटो-वीडियो साभारः करीना कपूर खान के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से) करीना कपूर खान अपने बेटे तैमूर को घर का पिकासो कहती हैं। (फोटो-वीडियो साभारः करीना कपूर खान के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से)
X
करीना कपूर खान अपने बेटे तैमूर को घर का पिकासो कहती हैं। (फोटो-वीडियो साभारः करीना कपूर खान के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से)करीना कपूर खान अपने बेटे तैमूर को घर का पिकासो कहती हैं। (फोटो-वीडियो साभारः करीना कपूर खान के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से)

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 19, 2020, 01:09 PM IST

मुंबई. लॉकडाउन के बीच एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर खान ने शनिवार को अपने इंस्टा अकाउंट पर तीन अलग-अलग तस्वीरें शेयर कीं। जिनमें से दो में उनके पति सैफ अली खान और बेटे तैमूर चित्रकारी करते नजर आ रहे हैं, वहीं तीसरे में करीना अजीबोगरीब एक्सप्रेशन्स देती दिखीं। इन फोटोज के साथ करीना ने मजेदार कैप्शन्स भी लिखे। करीना के मुताबिक वे ये देख रही थीं कि आखिर वे बना क्या रहे हैं।

करीना ने पहला फोटो सैफ का शेयर किया, जिसमें वे घर की दीवार पर फूलों की तस्वीर बनाते दिख रहे हैं। इसके साथ एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, 'जब सैफ ने मुझसे कहा कि वो मुझे फूल लाकर देंगे, तो मेरे मन में अलग विचार आया था। क्वारैंटाइन उपहार ऐसे होते हैं...'

बेटे को बताया घर का पिकासो

एक्ट्रेस ने दूसरी तस्वीर अपने बेटे तैमूर की शेयर की, जो कि पिता के देखादेखी बाजू वाली दीवार पर पेंटिंग करने लगे। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा, 'अगर कोई दीवार है जो आपकी रचनात्मकता को रोक रही है, तो उस पर पेंटिंग करें। #क्वारैं-टिम डायरीज#इनहाउसपिकासो'

अपने पिंपल को लेकर दी सफाई

वहीं अपनी सेल्फी शेयर करते हुए करीना ने लिखा, 'इस बीच... मैं वहां बैठकर आश्चर्य से ये देखती रही कि आखिर वहां बनाया क्या गया है। पोस्टस्क्रिप्ट- मेरे चेहरे के पिंपल किसी व्यक्तिगत मुलाकात और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का परिणाम नहीं हैं।#भारीगड़बड़'

पहले भी दिखा चुके पेंटिंग में कलाकारी

गार्डनिंग में भी की थी पापा की मदद

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें