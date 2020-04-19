दैनिक भास्करApr 19, 2020, 01:09 PM IST
मुंबई. लॉकडाउन के बीच एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर खान ने शनिवार को अपने इंस्टा अकाउंट पर तीन अलग-अलग तस्वीरें शेयर कीं। जिनमें से दो में उनके पति सैफ अली खान और बेटे तैमूर चित्रकारी करते नजर आ रहे हैं, वहीं तीसरे में करीना अजीबोगरीब एक्सप्रेशन्स देती दिखीं। इन फोटोज के साथ करीना ने मजेदार कैप्शन्स भी लिखे। करीना के मुताबिक वे ये देख रही थीं कि आखिर वे बना क्या रहे हैं।
करीना ने पहला फोटो सैफ का शेयर किया, जिसमें वे घर की दीवार पर फूलों की तस्वीर बनाते दिख रहे हैं। इसके साथ एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, 'जब सैफ ने मुझसे कहा कि वो मुझे फूल लाकर देंगे, तो मेरे मन में अलग विचार आया था। क्वारैंटाइन उपहार ऐसे होते हैं...'
When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. 🤭 Quarantine gifts be like... ❤️❤️
बेटे को बताया घर का पिकासो
एक्ट्रेस ने दूसरी तस्वीर अपने बेटे तैमूर की शेयर की, जो कि पिता के देखादेखी बाजू वाली दीवार पर पेंटिंग करने लगे। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा, 'अगर कोई दीवार है जो आपकी रचनात्मकता को रोक रही है, तो उस पर पेंटिंग करें। #क्वारैं-टिम डायरीज#इनहाउसपिकासो'
If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it 🎨 #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso
अपने पिंपल को लेकर दी सफाई
वहीं अपनी सेल्फी शेयर करते हुए करीना ने लिखा, 'इस बीच... मैं वहां बैठकर आश्चर्य से ये देखती रही कि आखिर वहां बनाया क्या गया है। पोस्टस्क्रिप्ट- मेरे चेहरे के पिंपल किसी व्यक्तिगत मुलाकात और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का परिणाम नहीं हैं।#भारीगड़बड़'
Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... 🤣 #HugeMess
पहले भी दिखा चुके पेंटिंग में कलाकारी
Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach 💙💙💙 #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries
गार्डनिंग में भी की थी पापा की मदद
My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew
