करवा चौथ 2020:सरगी के लिए जागने से लेकर व्रत रखने तक, जानिए टीवी और बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स कैसे मना रहे हैं करवा चौथ

35 मिनट पहले
आज पत्नियां अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए करवा चौथ का उपवास करती हैं और उनकी सलामती की प्रार्थना करती हैं। हालांकि अब तो कई पतियों ने भी अपनी पत्नियों का समर्थन करने के लिए उपवास रखना शुरू कर दिया है। आइए जानते हैं सेलेब्स कैसे इस त्यौहार को मना रहे हैं।

प्रणिता पंडित: मैं करवा चौथ को लेकर ऑन-स्क्रीन और ऑफ-स्क्रीन दोनों जगह उत्साहित हूं। यह त्योहार एक विवाहित महिला के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है और यह एक ऐसा दिन है जब हम सभी एक साथ आते हैं और प्रार्थना करते हैं और सोचते हैं कि हम कितने धन्य हैं। मैं और मेरे पति एक साथ उपवास रखते हैं। यह बहुत मजेदार है और हम एक साथ अपने दिन की प्लानिंग बनाते हैं। हम भोजन नहीं करते हैं, पानी नहीं पीते, और फिर शाम से मैं नए कपड़े पहनती हूं और अन्य लोगों से मिलती हूं और हम एक साथ प्रार्थना करते हैं। सबसे खूबसूरत हिस्सा यह है कि हम एक साथ उपवास तोड़ते हैं। सबसे अच्छा उपहार जो मेरे पति और मैंने एक-दूसरे को दिया है, वह हमारी बेटी अनीशा है, और यह कुछ ऐसा है जिसे मैं इस साल सेलिब्रेट करने वाली हूं। इस करवा चौथ पर मुझे जो मिलने वाला है वह मेरे लिए एक सरप्राइज होगा।

अंगद हसीजा: मैंने एक जोड़े के रूप में अपना पहला करवा चौथ रखा, उसके बाद मैं नहीं रख पाया। मैं हमेशा अपनी पत्नी के साथ सरगी के लिए उठता हूं। मेरी पत्नी को हर साल व्रत रखता देखना हमेशा मेरे लिए एक अच्छा एहसास होता है। कल्पना कीजिए कि वह सिर्फ मेरे लंबे जीवन के लिए पानी तक नहीं पीती है। मेरी पत्नी मटेरियलिस्टिक चीजों में विश्वास नहीं करती है, इसलिए मैं हमेशा करवा चौथ पर छुट्टी लेता हूं और उसके साथ रहता हूं। मैं इस साल भी ऐसा ही कर रहा हूं और अपनी प्यारी पत्नी के लिए कुछ खूबसूरत फूल भी खरीदूंगा।

सावी ठाकुर: यह हमारा पहला करवा चौथ होगा और हम दोनों इसे लेकर उत्साहित हैं। हमने अभी तक कुछ भी प्लानिंग नहीं बनाई है, क्योंकि मैं लगातार शूटिंग कर रहा हूं। मैं जल्दी उठना चाहता हूं, लेकिन मुझे पता है कि वह मुझे उठने नहीं देगी क्योंकि उसे लगता है कि मुझे नींद पूरी करनी चाहिए और बिना किसी तनाव के शूट के लिए जाना चाहिए। मुझे नहीं लगता कि वह मुझे व्रत रखने देगी। मैं उसे खुश करने की कोशिश करूंगा और अपने परिवार से रिचुअल आदि के बारे में पूछूंगा, क्योंकि हम इसके बारे में नहीं जानते हैं। जहां तक उपहारों का सवाल है, मेरे पास उसके लिए कुछ स्पेशल प्लानिंग है। यह त्योहार मेरे लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि मैं करवा चौथ की कहानियों के बारे में सुनकर बड़ा हुआ हूं, इसलिए मैं इसे लेकर काफी उत्साहित हूं।

विजयेंद्र कुमेरिया: मैं इस दिन अपनी पत्नी के साथ पूरे दिन घर पर रहूंगा क्योंकि मैं किसी भी प्रोजेक्ट के लिए शूटिंग नहीं कर रहा हूं। मैं सरगी के लिए जल्दी उठता हूं, यही कारण है कि मुझे यह सुनिश्चित करना पसंद है कि प्रीति कुछ खाए और उपवास शुरू होने से पहले अच्छी मात्रा में पानी पिए। यह एक पारंपरिक शगुन है, पैसे से अच्छा उपहार क्या होगा? वह जो चाहे उसे खरीद सकती है या बचा सकती है। मैं उपवास नहीं रखता क्योंकि मैं ऐसा करता हूं तो मैं चिड़चिड़ा हो जाता हूं। इस त्योहार को करने वाली सभी महिलाओं के लिए मेरा बहुत सम्मान है। मेरे लिए, करवा चौथ उन महिलाओं की शक्ति, त्याग और प्रेम का प्रतीक है जो उनके भीतर है। वे मुश्किल काम आसानी से कर लेती हैं।

शरद मल्होत्रा: इस साल करवा चौथ के लिए मैं जल्दी उठने का इरादा रखता हूं और अपनी पत्नी को सरगी में मदद करना चाहता हूं। चूंकि, करवा चौथ का व्रत विवाहित महिलाओं द्वारा सूर्योदय से लेकर चंद्रोदय तक अपने पतियों की सुरक्षा के लिए मनाया जाता है, इसलिए ये गलत होगा यदि इस खास दिन भी मैं उसके साथ नहीं रहा तो। यह एक ऐसा त्यौहार है जो मेरी मां और बहन, दोनों ने शादी करने के बाद धार्मिक रूप से मनाया है और अब मैं अपनी पत्नी को उतने ही जोश और जुनून के साथ भाग लेते हुए देख रहा हूं। मैं उसे अपना समय, प्यार, और कुछ अच्छी जोड़ी के झुमके देना चाहूंगा जिन्हें वो आज पहन पाए।

अमित सरीन: मुझे आश्चर्य होता है यह देखने के लिए कि तीन साल तक लॉस एंजिलिस में रहने के बाद भी, विनीशा अभी भी करवा चौथ उसी तरह मनाती हैं जैसे वह इंडिया में मनाती थीं। कई बार मैंने कहा कि उसे ऐसा करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है लेकिन वह परंपरा का पालन करती हैं। इस साल मैं भी उपवास रख रहा हूं।

अनिरुद्ध दवे: यह हमारा पांचवां करवा चौथ है। मेरी पत्नी शुभी ने शादी से पहले भी एक बार व्रत रखा था। वह अनुष्ठानों और त्योहारों के बारे में बहुत पर्टिकुलर है। मैं हमेशा सरगी के लिए उसके साथ जागता हूं, और इस साल भी ऐसा ही किया है और मेरे पास उसके लिए एक स्पेशल प्लान भी है, उम्मीद है, वह इसे पसंद करेगी।

अर्जुन बिजलानी: मेरी शादी को कई साल हो चुके हैं और हर साल मेरी पत्नी मेरे लंबे और स्वस्थ जीवन के लिए करवा चौथ रखती है। मैं यह सुनिश्चित करता हूं कि मैं उस दिन समय पर घर आऊं और उसके साथ समय बिताऊं। करवा चौथ एक पारंपरिक त्योहार है जो समाज में जोड़ों की भलाई के लिए बनाया गया है। इस साल भी हम इसे खास तरीके से मना रहे हैं।

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी शुरू की तैयारियां

कियारा आडवाणी के घर में भी करवा चौथ की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक तस्वीर शेयर की है जिसमें वो अपनी मां के हाथों में मेहंदी लगा रही हैं। इसके साथ एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, मामा की मेहंदी।

शिल्पा शेट्टी हर साल पति राज कुंद्रा की लंबी उम्र के लिए करवा चौथ का व्रत रखती हैं। एक्ट्रेस सभी रिचुअल को करीब से फॉलो करती हैं। आज करवा चौथ के मौके पर भी एक्ट्रेस ने अपनी सरगी की कुछ वीडियोज अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शेयर की हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ राज कुंद्रा ने करवा चौथ पर फनी मीम शेयर किए हैं।

