कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12:फिल्मों में शाहरुख से खराब व्यवहार करने पर महिला कंटेस्टेंट ने जताई नाराजगी, बिग बी को मांगनी पड़ी माफी

25 मिनट पहले
'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' के सेट पर वेटरन एक्टर अमिताभ बच्चन का पाला एक से बढ़कर एक फैन से होता है। शो में जो भी कंटेस्टेंट आते हैं वो उनकी तारीफ करते नहीं थकते लेकिन 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति-12' में पहली बार बिग बी का सामना एक ऐसी महिला से हुआ जो उन्हें पसंद नहीं करती। जी हां, मंगलवार के एपिसोड में आई कंटेस्टेंट रेखा रानी ने अमिताभ बच्चन को कहा कि वह उन्हें पसंद नहीं करती।

शाहरुख की फैन हैं रेखा

जब अमिताभ ने इसका कारण जानना चाहा तो रेखा ने बताया कि वह शाहरुख खान की फैन है। लेकिन बिग बी ने जिन भी फिल्मों में शाहरुख खान के साथ काम किया है, उनमें वह एक्टर के प्रति रूड रहे हैं। 'कभी खुशी कभी गम' में उन्होंने शाहरुख को घर से बाहर निकाल दिया था। वहीं, 'मोहब्बतें' में वह शाहरुख के खिलाफ खड़े हुए थे।

बिग बी ने मांगी माफी

दिल्ली से आई 27 साल की रेखा की यह बातें सुनकर बिग बी चौंक गए। उन्होंने रेखा से कहा कि उन्हें फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट में जैसा करने को कहा गया, उन्होंने वैसे किया। मगर रेखा नहीं मानी और बिग बी ने उन्हें सॉरी कहा। साथ ही उन्होंने रेखा से ये भी कहा कि वह शाहरुख खान से माफी मांग लेंगे।

मोहब्बतें के हुए 20 साल

अमिताभ और शाहरुख स्टारर 'मोहब्बतें' ने पिछले हफ्ते ही 20 साल पूरे किए हैं। ट्विटर पर एक चैट सेशन के दौरान जब एक फैन ने इस फिल्म में बिग बी के साथ उनके एक्सपीरियंस के बारे में पूछा तो शाहरुख बोले, 'मुझे अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ किया गया पहला सीन याद है जिसे शूट करने के बाद मुझे एहसास हुआ कि मैं कितना छोटा हूं।'

बिग बी को दादा मानता है अबराम

अमिताभ बच्चन ने कुछ सालों पहले शाहरुख के छोटे बेटे अबराम की फोटो शेयर की थी जिसमें वह उनसे मुलाकात कर बेहद खुश हो गया था। अमिताभ ने इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- 'शाहरुख खान के छोटे बेटे अबराम को पूरी तरह यकीन है कि मैं शाहरुख खान का पिता और उनका दादा हूं। साथ ही अबराम इस बात से हैरान रहते हैं कि मैं शाहरुख के घर में उनके साथ क्यों नहीं रहता हूं।'

