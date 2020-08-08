कोझीकोड विमान हादसे से दुखी बॉलीवुड:दुर्घटना पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा- भयानक त्रासदी, अजय देवगन बोले- हादसे के बारे में सुनकर डिस्टर्ब हूं

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
केरल के कोझीकोड में हुए विमान हादसे में दोनों पायलट समेत 18 लोगों की मौत हुई है। शुक्रवार रात हुए इस हादसे में 127 लोग घायल भी हुए हैं, जिनमें से 15 लोगों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। हादसे के बाद से हर कोई हैरान है। सभी लोग मरने वालों को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं और घायलों के जल्दी ठीक होने के लिए दुआ कर रहे हैं। अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार, अजय देवगन और शाहरुख खान समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी इस दुर्घटना पर दुख जताया है।
अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है, "भयानक त्रासदी .. केरल में एयरइंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, कोझिकोड हवाई अड्डा, भारी बारिश में लैंडिंग करते वक्त रनवे पर फिसला प्लेन .. मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं।"
T 3620 - A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport , plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2020
Prayers .. 🙏
अक्षय कुमार लिखते हैं, "भयावह खबर। एयरइंडिया एक्सप्रेस फ्लाइट के सभी यात्रियों और क्रू मेंबर्स की सलामती की दुआ करता हूं। उन लोगों के लिए मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है।"
Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2020
शाहरुख खान ने दुखी होते हुए लिखा है, "एयरइंडिया फ्लाइट में मौजूद पैसेंजर्स और क्रू मेंबर्स के लिए मेरा कलेजा फटा जा रहा है। । शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना, जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया।"
My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers...— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 7, 2020
संजय दत्त ने लिखा है, "एयरइंडिया फ्लाइट की ट्रेजेडी के बारे में सुन कर बहुत दुख हुआ। घायलों की जल्दी रिकवरी की प्रार्थना करता हूं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।"
Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndia flight tragedy. Praying for all the injured ones to recover soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved.🙏🏻— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 7, 2020
अजय देवगन लिखते हैं, "एयरइंडिया फ्लाइट ट्रेजेडी के बारे में सुनकर डिस्टर्ब हूं। फ्लाइट में सवार सभी पैसेंजर्स और क्रू मेंबर्स की सलामती के लिए दुआ करता हूं। उनके प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं, जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है।"
Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2020
शबाना आजमी लिखती हैं, "कोझीकोड, एयरइंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त। बेहद दुखद। उन लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना, जिन्होंने अपनी जान गंवाई और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।"
#Kozikhode #AirIndiaCrash . How tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 7, 2020
अनुपम खेर ने लिखा है, "कोझीकोड में एयरइंडिया विमान की दुर्घटना के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ। उन लोगों के लिए मेरा कलेजा फटा जा रहा है, जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है। घायलों के लिए प्रार्थना है। वर्ष 2020 से अनुरोध है कि अपने दिनों में कटौती करो और जल्दी निकलो...और कितना कहर मचाओगे? प्लीज बस करो!"
Deeply saddened to know about the #AirIndia plane crash at #Kozhikode. My heart goes out to the families of the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the injured. Will request year #2020 to cut short it’s days and make an early exit.और कितना कहर मचाओगे? प्लीज़ बस करो! 🙏— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 7, 2020
विवेक ओबेरॉय ने ट्वीट किया है, "2020 की एक और हृदयविदारक दुर्घटना। कोझीकोड में एयरइंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त। उन परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना, जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है। घायलों की जल्दी रिकवरी के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।"
Another heartbreaking tragedy of 2020 , the crash of Air India Express in Kozhikode! Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured passengers.🙏— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 7, 2020
इनके अलावा दिशा पाटनी, रणदीप हुड्डा, निमृत कौर, अदिति राव हैदरी समेत कई अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी हादसे पर दुख जताया है...
Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode.— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) August 7, 2020
Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew on board and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai..— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2020
Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Have so far refrained from letting my optimism weaken, but today I really do pray hard for simpler, kinder times, where we don’t have to chase silver linings and saving graces. What a relentlessly merciless year it’s been. May faith come on top in this dark age.— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 7, 2020
Love and healing to the passengers and crew members of @airindiain. My prayers and condolences to people who lost their loved ones in the #KozhikodeAirCrash 🙏🏻— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 7, 2020
