पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Follow us on

कोझीकोड विमान हादसे से दुखी बॉलीवुड:दुर्घटना पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा- भयानक त्रासदी, अजय देवगन बोले- हादसे के बारे में सुनकर डिस्टर्ब हूं

23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
Advertisement
Advertisement

केरल के कोझीकोड में हुए विमान हादसे में दोनों पायलट समेत 18 लोगों की मौत हुई है। शुक्रवार रात हुए इस हादसे में 127 लोग घायल भी हुए हैं, जिनमें से 15 लोगों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। हादसे के बाद से हर कोई हैरान है। सभी लोग मरने वालों को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं और घायलों के जल्दी ठीक होने के लिए दुआ कर रहे हैं। अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार, अजय देवगन और शाहरुख खान समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी इस दुर्घटना पर दुख जताया है।

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है, "भयानक त्रासदी .. केरल में एयरइंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, कोझिकोड हवाई अड्डा, भारी बारिश में लैंडिंग करते वक्त रनवे पर फिसला प्लेन .. मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं।"

अक्षय कुमार लिखते हैं, "भयावह खबर। एयरइंडिया एक्सप्रेस फ्लाइट के सभी यात्रियों और क्रू मेंबर्स की सलामती की दुआ करता हूं। उन लोगों के लिए मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है।"

शाहरुख खान ने दुखी होते हुए लिखा है, "एयरइंडिया फ्लाइट में मौजूद पैसेंजर्स और क्रू मेंबर्स के लिए मेरा कलेजा फटा जा रहा है। । शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना, जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया।"

संजय दत्त ने लिखा है, "एयरइंडिया फ्लाइट की ट्रेजेडी के बारे में सुन कर बहुत दुख हुआ। घायलों की जल्दी रिकवरी की प्रार्थना करता हूं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।"

अजय देवगन लिखते हैं, "एयरइंडिया फ्लाइट ट्रेजेडी के बारे में सुनकर डिस्टर्ब हूं। फ्लाइट में सवार सभी पैसेंजर्स और क्रू मेंबर्स की सलामती के लिए दुआ करता हूं। उनके प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं, जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है।"

शबाना आजमी लिखती हैं, "कोझीकोड, एयरइंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त। बेहद दुखद। उन लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना, जिन्होंने अपनी जान गंवाई और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।"

अनुपम खेर ने लिखा है, "कोझीकोड में एयरइंडिया विमान की दुर्घटना के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ। उन लोगों के लिए मेरा कलेजा फटा जा रहा है, जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है। घायलों के लिए प्रार्थना है। वर्ष 2020 से अनुरोध है कि अपने दिनों में कटौती करो और जल्दी निकलो...और कितना कहर मचाओगे? प्लीज बस करो!"

विवेक ओबेरॉय ने ट्वीट किया है, "2020 की एक और हृदयविदारक दुर्घटना। कोझीकोड में एयरइंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त। उन परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना, जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है। घायलों की जल्दी रिकवरी के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।"

इनके अलावा दिशा पाटनी, रणदीप हुड्डा, निमृत कौर, अदिति राव हैदरी समेत कई अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी हादसे पर दुख जताया है...

Advertisement
0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के एक्सपर्ट का दावा- हादसे के समय इलाके में तेज तूफान आया था, मृतकों का आंकड़ा 21 हुआ, विमान का ब्लैक बॉक्स मिला

आज का राशिफल

मेष
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - अपने जनसंपर्क को और अधिक मजबूत करें। इनके द्वारा आपको चमत्कारिक रूप से भावी लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति होगी। और आपके आत्म सम्मान व आत्मविश्वास में भी वृद्धि होगी। नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखें कि किसी की बात...

और पढ़ें

Advertisement

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें