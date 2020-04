View this post on Instagram

First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! 😋😋😋 @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! 😛😘 #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on Apr 14, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT