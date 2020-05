View this post on Instagram

Throw back to one of my toughest days at work, and also one of the most cherished. A lot of People said, I’m too “thin” and “tiny” to even carry a sword, let alone fight. Ahem, ahem :) here’s a little treat for ya, don’t mess with #rajkumarimeena :) #housefull4 #throwback #bestdayever

