बॉलीवुड के लवबर्ड:ब्वॉयफ्रेंड पुलकित सम्राट से शादी करने पर आया कृति खरबंदा का रिएक्शन- 'फिलहाल करियर पर फोकस कर रहे हैं, शादी दूर है'

हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म तैश में साथ नजर आ चुके पुलकित सम्राट और कृति खरबंदा पिछले देढ़ साल से एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं। फिलहाल दोनों मुंबई में ही लिव इन रिलेशन में हैं। दोनों को साथ देखकर हर फैन का सवाल है कि आखिर ये लव बर्ड कब शादी करेंगे मगर अब लगता है कि फैंस को थोड़ा लंबा इंतजार करना होगा। कृति की मानें तो दोनों फिलहाल अपने फिल्मी करियर पर फोकस कर रहे हैं ऐसे में शादी की कोई प्लानिंग नहीं है।

खुद को लक्की मानती हूंः कृति

कृति खरबंदा मलेरिया से रिकवर होने के बाद अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड पुलकित के साथ ट्रिप पर गई थीं। 4 नवम्बर को पुलकित ने कृति को ट्रिप का तोहफा दिया था। इसपर एक्ट्रेस ने मुंबई मिरर से कहा, इस ट्रिप ने हमें एक दूसरे को समझने का और बेहतर मैक दिया। मैं खुद को लक्की महसूस करती हूं कि मुझे पुलकित जैसा कोई मिला जो ये निर्धारित करता है कि मेरे चेहरे पर हमेशा मुस्कान रहे। मैं भी उसके लिए यही करने की कोशिश करती हूं। मुझे इस बात की खुश है कि वो खुद के लिए बहुत सच्चा है और सेल्फ लव का ब्रांड एंबेसडर बन सकता है।

हमारा शादी को कोई प्लान नहीं हैः

शादी की प्लानिंग पर कृति बताती हैं, हम पिछले डेढ़ साल से एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं लेकिन हमने अब तक शादी पर कोई चर्चा नहीं की और ना ही हम जल्द शादी करने का सोच रहे हैं। हम फिलहाल अपने-अपने करियर पर ही फोकस कर रहे हैं। शादी हमारे लिए दूर का सपना है।

कृति खरबंदा ने हाल ही में अपना 30वां जन्मदिन मनाया है। इस खास मौके पर पुलकित ने उन्हें स्पेशल बर्थडे विश दी थी। एक्ट्रेस की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए पुलकित ने उनका बर्थडे ग्लो भी दिखाया। इसके जवाब में कृति ने लिखा, 'मेरा सबसे स्पेशल बर्थडे, सबसे स्पेशल मेमोरी के साथ। सभी का धन्यवाद। मेरा एक हिस्सा इसे दुनिया को दिखाना चाहता है और दूसरा हिस्सा इसे थोड़ा सीक्रेट रखना चाहता है। पूरी तरह से मेरा'।

