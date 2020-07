सुशांत की आखिरी फिल्म:'दिल बेचारा' देख फिर इमोशनल हुईं कृति सैनन, बोलीं- 'मैनी के जरिए फिर एक बार तुम्हें जिंदा देखा'

View this post on Instagram

Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again..💔💔 In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much! . @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead! 💛💛

