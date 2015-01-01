पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पिता का दर्द:बेटे के आरोपों पर कुमार सानू बोले- अपना बंगला दे दिया था पर जब कोरोना से जूझ रहा था तब कॉल तक नहीं किया

41 मिनट पहले
बिग बॉस से बेघर हो चुके जान कुमार सानू ने अपने पिता कुमार सानू पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए। जान ने यहां तक कह दिया कि कुमार ने उनकी मां रीता और उनके लिए कुछ नहीं किया इसलिए उनकी परवरिश पर कमेंट करने का कोई हक नहीं है। अब कुमार सानू ने बेटे के इन आरोपों का जवाब दिया है। अपना दर्द बयान करते हुए कहा कि उसकी मां जो भी चाहती थी मैंने वो सब किया, फिर भी यह कहा जा रहा है कि मैंने कुछ नहीं किया तो मेरे पास हर चीज का सुबूत है।

पहले कुमार ने दोहराई अपनी बात
कुमार ने आगे कहा-लोगों को वह वीडियो फिर से देखना चाहिए, मैंने कहा था कि नालायक बातें नहीं करना चाहिए। मैंने उसको नालायक नहीं बोला। दूसरी बात यह कि महाराष्ट्र में रहते हुए ये जरूरी है महाराष्ट्रियन्स का सम्मान करें। और यही सीख उसे सिखाई जानी चाहिए थी। यही बात मैंने कही थी, परवरिश के बारे में नहीं। उसकी परवरिश बहुत अच्छे से हुई है।

अब बेटे से कभी नहीं मिलूंगा-कुमार
इसके बाद कुमार ने उस बात पर प्रतिक्रिया दी कि जान ने कहा है कि मैंने उसे अपने नाम के अलावा कुछ भी नहीं दिया। मैंने उन लोगों को कोई सपोर्ट नहीं दिया, यह सुनकर मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ है। हो सकता है वह बहुत छोटा था इसलिए उसे पता नहीं कि जब 2001 में मेरा तलाक हुआ था तब मैंने उसकी मां की मांगी हुई हर चीज दी थी। उसने कोर्ट के जरिए जो भी चाहा वह दिया, यहां तक कि मेरा बंगला आशिकी भी। मेरा बेटा मुझसे मिलता रहता था। लेकिन अब वह चाहेगा भी तब भी उससे मिलूंगा नहीं।

कुमार ने शेयर की कई बातें
अपने बेटे के साथ रिश्तों पर बात करते हुए सानू बोले- "जब उसने मुझसे कहा कि बाबा हमको शो में लो, तो हमने उसे शो में लिया। उसने कहा बाबा हमको थोड़ा म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर से प्रोड्यूसर से मिला दो। तो मैं उसे महेश भट्‌ट रमेश तौरानी और बाकी कई लोगों के पास ले गया, जिन्हें मैं लम्बे समय से जानता था। अब यदि वे लोग उसे काम दें या न दें यह उनके ऊपर है। यह उसके टैलेंट पर निर्भर है, मैं उसमें कुछ नहीं कहूंगा।"

कोरोना से जूझ रहा था तब भी कॉल नहीं आया
अपने दर्द पर बोलते हुए कुमार रुके नहीं, उन्होंने बताया - "आप ही बताओ इतने सब के बाद भी क्या मैंने अपने नाम के सिवा उसे कुछ नहीं दिया। जब वह छोटा था तो उनके घर में कमाने वाला कोई नहीं था। ऐसे में यह सब सुनकर बहुत दुखी हूं। इतना ही नहीं जब मुझे कोरोना हुआ था, मुझे उस घर से एक भी कॉल नहीं आया, अभी तक नहीं। जान ने भी अब तक मुझसे कुछ नहीं पूछा। प्यार एक तरफा नहीं होता और ताली एक हाथ से नहीं बजती।"

