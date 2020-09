सुशांत से जुड़ी एक और फिल्म:रिया चक्रवर्ती पर बन रही फिल्म 'न्याय: द जस्टिस' की शूटिंग शुरू, सुशांत की मैनेजर श्रुति के वकील की डायरी से तैयार की स्क्रिप्ट

View this post on Instagram

"There is no passion to be found playing small--in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living. Never thought that I would b playing you , as I had wished to work together with you someday sooner or later but not like this ! Now I tribute you by showing the world the little glimpse of you by my Act and vision ! Hope you ll like it from heaven !! “Nyaay-the justice” !! Playing “Sushant singh Rajput” (the legend )who ll rule our hearts for life and after life ! #tribute #sushantsinghrajput #legend #actortoactorconnection #inspirations #hardworker #lifeofanactor #justiceforssr #movie #hindi #actors#honoured #privilege #playinghim #nayaay #thejustice #needblessings #eat #sleep #shoot #workout #repeat #onemanamry ☺️💪🏻🤞❤️🙏🏻

