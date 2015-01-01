पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लक्ष्मी देखने के बाद व्यूअर्स का रिएक्शन:दर्शकों को पसंद नहीं आई अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी', सोशल मीडिया पर निकाल रहे भड़ास

30 मिनट पहले
  30 मिनट पहले

राघव लॉरेंस के निर्देशन में बनी अक्षय कुमार और कियारा आडवाणी स्टारर 'लक्ष्मी' सोमवार को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉट स्टार पर रिलीज हो चुकी है। हालांकि, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के रिएक्शन देखें तो समझ आता है कि उन्हें फिल्म पसंद नहीं आई है। वे फिल्म को लेकर भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा है, "कई घंटे की थकान से ब्रेक लेने के लिए अभी-अभी लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब देखी, अब मैं और ज्यादा थक गई हूं।"

एक अन्य यूजर का ट्वीट है, "लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब क्यों देखना? आप इसके बदले तमिल फिल्म 'कंचना' देख सकते हैं। लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब लाइन बाय लाइन कॉपी की गई है।"

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, "सीरियसली, मैंने अच्छी स्क्रीनिंग और एक्टिंग की उम्मीद की थी। लेकिन लक्ष्मी का रोल अच्छे से नहीं निभाया गया। लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब देखने के बाद रिव्यू 'छी:'।"

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, "लक्ष्मी इतनी बकवास है कि मैंने आईएमडीबी डाउनलोड किया, उस पर अपना अकाउंट बनाया, ताकि रेटिंग और रिव्यू दे सकूं। आमतौर पर मैं बुरी फिल्मों की शिकायत नहीं करता, लेकिन मैंने हॉटस्टार का एक महीने का सब्सक्रिप्शन लिया, ताकि मैं यह फिल्म देख सकूं।"

एक यूजर ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा,, "लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो। बीच में ही फिल्म छोड़ दी, क्योंकि मैं अपने आपको और ज्यादा टार्चर नहीं कर सकता था।"

शरद केलकर की एक्टिंग की तारीफ हो रही

फिल्म में शरद केलकर की एक्टिंग की तारीफ हो रही है। एक यूजर ने लिखा है, "मैं अक्षय कुमार सर का बहुत बड़ा फैन हूं। लेकिन शरद केलकर इस फिल्म में हीरो है। जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस और एक्सप्रेशंस। जब आप रोए तो मैं भी रो पड़ा। आपको सफलता की शुभकामनाएं।"

एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा है, "अभी लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब देखी। शरद सर आप कमाल हैं। आपने लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब में सुपर आउटस्टैंडिंग परफॉर्मेंस दिया है। आप जैसे एक्टर्स पर गर्व है।"

एक यूजर का ट्वीट है, "एक ही साल की रेंज की बात करें तो अगर अक्षय अक्षय कुमार फिल्म का दिल हैं तो शरद केलकर उसकी आत्मा है।

