पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुखद:'फरेब' और 'मेहंदी' जैसी फिल्मों के एक्टर रहे फराज खान का 46 साल की उम्र में निधन, सलमान ने चुकाए थे मेडिकल बिल

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

90 के दशक में 'फरेब' और 'मेहंदी' जैसी फिल्मों के एक्टर रहे फराज खान का 46 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। वह पिछले काफी समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। उनके ब्रेन में इंफेक्शन हो गया था। बेंगलुरु के विक्रम अस्पताल में उनका इलाज चल रहा था। पिछले काफी समय से उनकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई थी और वो आईसीयू वार्ड में भर्ती थे। बुधवार को फराज जिंदगी की जंग हार गए और उनकी मौत हो गई।

पूजा भट्ट ने दी जानकारी

एक्ट्रेस पूजा भट्ट ने इस बात की जानकारी देते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'भारी मन में मुझे यह बात बतानी पड़ रही है कि फराज खान अब हमेशा के लिए छोड़कर एक बेहतर जगह पर चले गए हैं। मैं उन सबका आभार जताना चाहती हूं जिन्होंने उस मुश्किल वक्त में उनकी मदद की और प्रार्थनाएं कीं जब उन्हें इसकी सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत थी। फराज के निधन से आए खालीपन को कभी कोई नहीं भर पाएगा।'

इलाज के जुटाए गए थे पैसे

पैसों की तंगी के चलते फराज के इलाज में परेशानी आ रही थी जिसके बाद उनके परिवार के सदस्यों ने एक फंडरेजिंग वेबसाइट पर मदद की गुहार लगाई थी। परिवार को फराज के इलाज के लिए 25 लाख रुपए की जरूरत थी। जिसके बाद सुपरस्टार सलमान खान भी आगे आए थे। उन्होंने फराज के मेडिकल बिल्स चुकाने के लिए परिवार को आर्थिक मदद दी थी।

मुंबई मिरर से बातचीत में फराज के छोटे भाई फहमान ने कहा था, 'हम ताउम्र सलमान खान के आभारी रहेंगे। भगवान उन्हें खुश रखे और उन्हें लंबी उम्र दें।' फराज के इलाज के लिए आलिया भट्ट की मां सोनी राजदान ने भी पैसे दिए थे।

एक साल से फराज की तबियत खराब

फंडरेजिंग वेबसाइट पर फराज की बीमारी को लेकर जानकारी दी गई थी जिसमें बताया गया था कि फराज की तबीयत पिछले एक साल से खराब चल रही थी। फराज को कफ की शिकायत थी जिसके बाद उन्हें सीने में इंफेक्शन हो गया। डॉक्टर ने उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की सलाह दी लेकिन तब तक इंफेक्शन बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ गया था। सीने से होता हुआ हर्पीस इंफेक्शन फराज के ब्रेन तक पहुंच गया।

कैरेक्टर आर्टिस्ट युसूफ खान के बेटे हैं फराज

फराज खान गुजरे जमाने के कैरेक्टर आर्टिस्ट यूसुफ खान ('अमर अकबर एंथोनी' फेम जेबिसको) के बेटे हैं। उन्होंने रानी मुखर्जी स्टारर 'मेहंदी' (1998) में लीड रोल किया था। इसके अलावा, उन्होंने 'फरेब' (1996), 'पृथ्वी' (1997) और 'दिल ने फिर याद किया' (2001) जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपुराने मामले में मां-बेटे को खुदकुशी के लिए उकसाने का आरोप, भाजपा बोली- इमरजेंसी के दिन याद आ गए - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें