ऑस्कर 2021:मलयालम फिल्म जल्लीकट्‌टू करेंगी 93वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व

6 मिनट पहले
25 अप्रैल 2021 को लॉस एंजेलिस में होने वाली 93वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स के लिए भारत की ओर से मलयालम फिल्म जल्लीकट्‌टू को आधिकारिक एंट्री घोषित किया गया है। फिल्म फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया की 14 सदस्यों की एक कमेटी ने डायरेक्टर लिजो जोस पेल्लीसरी की इस फिल्म को चुना है। जल्लीकट्‌टू बेस्ट इंटरनेशनल फीचर फिल्म फॉरेन लेंग्वेज कैटेगरी में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेगी।

