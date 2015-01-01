पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

करन के खिलाफ शिकायत:मधुर भंडारकर का करन जौहर पर फिल्म का टाइटल हड़पने का आरोप, बोले- मेरा प्रोजेक्ट बर्बाद न करें

43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले सप्ताह करन जौहर ने अपने वेब रियलिटी शो 'द फैबुलस लाइव्स ऑफ बॉलीवुड वाइव्स' का ट्रेलर रिलीज किया था, जिसकी स्ट्रीमिंग ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स पर होगी। अब फिल्ममेकर मधुर भंडारकर ने उन पर और उनकी कंपनी धर्मा प्रोडक्शन के सीईओ अपूर्व मेहता पर आरोप लगाया है कि उन्होंने अपने वेब शो के लिए उनकी फिल्म का टाइटल हड़पा है।

मधुर भंडारकर ने अपने ताजा ट्वीट में लिखा है, "प्रिय करन जौहर! आपने और अपूर्व मेहता मुझसे 'बॉलीवुड वाइव्स' के टाइटल की मांग की थी, जिससे मैंने इनकार कर दिया था। क्योंकि मेरे प्रोजेक्ट पर काम जारी है। यह नैतिक और सैद्धांतिक रूप से गलत है कि आपने इसे 'द फैबुलस लाइव्स ऑफ बॉलीवुड वाइव्स' करके इस्तेमाल कर लिया। प्लीज मेरे प्रोजेक्ट को बर्बाद न करें। मेरी आपसे विनम्र अपील है कि आप टाइटल बदल लीजिए।"

IMPPA में की धर्मा की शिकायत

सोशल मीडिया पर अपना दर्द बयां करने के साथ-साथ मधुर भंडारकर ने इंडियन मोशन पिक्चर्स प्रोड्यूसर्स एसोसिएशन (IMPPA) में भी धर्मा प्रोडक्शन के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज की है।

IMPPA का कहना है कि उन्होंने करन जौहर को उनके वेब शो के लिए टाइटल जारी नहीं किया है।रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो एसोसिएशन ने इस संदर्भ में धर्मा प्रोडक्शन और नेटफ्लिक्स को लेटर लिखकर टाइटल बदलने के लिए कहा है।

मामले में करन जौहर या अपूर्व मेहता की और से अभी तक कोई रिएक्शन सामने नहीं आया है। उनके वेब शो की बात करें तो इसमें बॉलीवुड की फेमस पत्नियों के बारे में बताया जाएगा कि वे जिंदगी कैसे जीती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें