पर्दे पर भी गांधी बनना आसान नहीं:महात्मा गांधी बनने के लिए किसी ने 20 किलो वजन घटाया तो किसी को मेकअप में लगता था 3 घंटे का वक्त

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
फिल्म 'सरदार' में अन्नू कपूर और 'गांधी माय फादर' में दर्शन जरीवाला ने महात्मा गांधी का किरदार निभाया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
फिल्म 'सरदार' में अन्नू कपूर और 'गांधी माय फादर' में दर्शन जरीवाला ने महात्मा गांधी का किरदार निभाया था।

सत्य और अहिंसा का पाठ पढ़ाने वाले राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की आज 73वीं पुण्यतिथि है। 30 जनवरी 1948 को नाथूराम गोडसे ने बापू की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। महात्मा गांधी के विचारों पर न सिर्फ किताबें लिखी गई हैं, बल्कि बॉलीवुड में भी कई फिल्में भी बनाई गई हैं। बापू की पुण्यतिथि के मौके पर फिल्मों में उनका किरदार निभा चुके एक्टर्स ने अनुभव साझा किए। इनमें से किसी ने गांधी के रोल के लिए 20 किलो वजन किया तो किसी को मेकअप में हर दिन तीन घंटे का वक्त लगा। पढ़िए एक्टर्स के अनुभव, उन्ही की जुबानी....

फिल्म- गांधी माय फादर
एक्टर : दर्शन जरीवाला

गांधी मेरे करियर का सबसे चुनौतीपूर्ण रोल था। लीडर होने के बावजूद उन्होंने किसी का अहसान नहीं लिया। अपने परिवारवालों का भी नहीं। आज के नेताओं में ऐसी बात कहां है? गांधीजी बिना सोचे कभी कोई बात नहीं करते थे। पहले कुछ पल के लिए सोचते थे, फिर बोलते थे। जो कहते, वो कर के दिखाते। मेरी भी कोशिश होती है उनकी बताई राह पर चलने की। कभी कामयाब होता हूं तो कभी नहीं।

गांधी के किरदार के लिए मुझे फिजिकली और मेंटली दोनों तरह से बहुत मेहनत करनी पड़ी। गांधी के लुक के लिए मैंने 20 किलो वजन घटाया था। उस वक्त ज्यादातर शूटिंग आउटडोर होती थी। ऐसे में भूखा रहना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाता था। मेंटली भी काफी तैयारी करनी पड़ी ताकि स्क्रीन पर उनके किरदार के साथ न्याय कर सकूं।

आज हमारे देश में जो एक बदलाव देखना चाहता हूं, वो है कि हम सभी एक जुट होकर रहें। हमारे देश में कहीं-न-कहीं एकता नहीं है, उसे बदलने की बहुत जरूरत है। एकता से हम हर मुश्किल का सामना कर सकते हैं और हमारा देश तरक्की कर सकता है।

फिल्म : लगे रहो मुन्नाभाई
एक्टर : दिलीप प्रभावलकर

'लगे रहो मुन्नाभाई' को तकरीबन 15 साल पूरे हो चुके हैं। लेकिन उस फिल्म से जुड़े अनुभव हमेशा यादगार रहेंगे। मेरे मेकअप में ढाई घंटे का वक्त लग जाता था। मुझे नकली कान और नाक लगाने होते थे। झुर्रियां पैदा करने के लिए मेरी त्वचा खिंची हुई होती थी, जिससे बहुत खुजली और असुविधा महसूस होती थी। ऐसी सिचुएशन में मुझे एक मुस्कुराता हुआ और दयालु चेहरा रखना पड़ता था, जो काफी तकलीफदेह था।

राजू हिरानी ने मुझे एक अलग भूमिका के लिए बुलाया था। वह वृद्धाश्रम में रह रहे विद्या बालन के दादा के बुजुर्ग दोस्तों में से एक था। जब मैं उनसे मिलने गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे गांधी की भूमिका के लिए कोशिश करनी चाहिए। यह सुनकर मैं अचंभे में पड़ गया। क्योंकि मैं दुबला-पतला तो था, लेकिन साथ ही लंबा भी था और मेरा चेहरा कहीं से भी गांधी से मेल नहीं खाता। हालांकि, राजू ने तुरंत मेरा मेकअप कराया और विधु विनोद चोपड़ा के पास भेज दिया। फिर क्या, कुछ दिन बाद मुझे इस किरदार के लिए कॉल आ गया। राजू हिरानी का मानना था कि मेरी बच्चों जैसी मुस्कान की वजह से मुझे ये किरदार मिला। इस किरदार से मैंने अहिंसा के बारे में बहुत कुछ सीखा और आज भी उसका पालन करता हूं।

फिल्म : मेकिंग ऑफ महात्मा
एक्टर: रजित कपूर

महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि आप कोई भी किरदार करें, उसकी गहराई तक जाना बहुत जरूरी है। 'द मेकिंग ऑफ महात्मा' के लिए निर्देशक श्याम बेनेगल ने 'सत्य के साथ मेरे प्रयोग' (महात्मा गांधी द्वारा लिखी गई बुक) को साकार करना चाहा, जहां महात्मा गांधी के आंतरिक संघर्ष को ऑडियंस तक पहुंचाना बहुत महत्वपूर्ण था। स्क्रीन पर किरदार निभाते वक्त मैंने बस उसी बात का ध्यान रखा था। सच कहूं तो मुख्य भूमिका के लिए मैं फिल्ममेकर की पहली पसंद नहीं था। मुझे सिर्फ स्क्रीन-टेस्ट के लिए बुलाया गया था, जहां कई अन्य लोग भी स्क्रीन टेस्ट दे रहे थे। मैंने इसके बारे में कभी सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था। लेकिन मुझे बुलाया गया, इसलिए चला गया। फिर ठीक एक हफ्ते बाद टीम ने मुझे फोन पर कहा की तुम गांधी का किरदार निभा रहे हो। जाहिर है काफी खुशी हुई थी।

मुझे पता था कि इस किरदार में बहुत मेहनत लगेगी। किरदार निभाना मेरे भाग्य में था। मैं मार्चिंग टीम का हिस्सा रह चूका हूं। इसलिए महात्मा का किरदार निभाते वक्त मुझे अपने स्कूल के दिन बहुत याद आते थे। इतने बड़े आदमी का किरदार निभाना मेरे लिए एक जिम्मेदारी बन गई थी। गांधीजी का किरदार निभाने के बाद चीजों को लेकर मेरी दृढ़ता बढ़ गई थी।

गांधीजी का रोल प्ले करने से पहले मैंने महात्मा गांधी द्वारा लिखी गई बुक 'माय एक्सपेरिमेंट विद ट्रुथ' पढ़ी थी। किरदार के लिए सिर मुंडाना पड़ा था, जो यादगार रहा।

फिल्म : सरकार
एक्टर : अन्नू कपूर

फिल्म निर्माता केतन मेहता ने मुझे गांधी के किरदार के लिए चुना। उस वक्त कई लोग मुझे एक छोटा-मोटा कॉमेडियन मानते थे, कलाकार के रूप में मेरी क्षमता को वे नहीं जानते थे। मैं केतन मेहता, अनिल चौधरी और गजेंद्र सिंह का हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा, जिन्होंने मेरी प्रतिभा को महत्व दिया और मुझे बॉक्स से बाहर निकालने की पेशकश की। मैंने अपनी योग्यता साबित की और उन्हें कभी निराश नहीं किया। राष्ट्रपति भवन में शूटिंग की। नालंदा सुइट में मेरा मेकअप हुआ था। मुझे बताया गया कि यह वही सुइट है, जहां इंग्लैंड के राजकुमार चार्ल्स और राजकुमारी डायना रुके थे। मेरे सिर को उसी तकिए पर टिकाया गया था, जिसे बापू इस्तेमाल करते थे। कम से कम 10,000 लोग और 10 कैमरों के बीच शूटिंग करना आसान नहीं था। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग का अनुभव बड़ा ही रोमांचक और ज्ञानवर्धक था।

कलाकार के लिए हर भूमिका स्पेशल होती है। मैं उन पलों के लिए शुद्धिकरण से गजरा हूं। लेकिन अब महसूस करता हूं कि किसी भी राजनीतिक व्यक्ति पर अंधा विश्वास एक बड़ा दोष हो सकता है। हालांकि, आम लोगों को निर्देश देने और मार्गदर्शन करने के लिए हमेशा किसी न किसी की आवश्यकता होती है। यही कारण है कि बुद्ध ने कहा 'अप्प दीपो भवः' (अपना प्रकाश स्वयं बनो)। गांधी जी अच्छे थे, लेकिन अच्छे व्यक्ति की हर बात देश की प्रगति के कल्याणकारी हो, ये बिलकुल जरूरी नहीं।"

