एक्ट्रेस पर मानहानि केस:लवीना लोध के खिलाफ कोर्ट पहुंचीं महेश भट्ट की बहन, बिना शर्त माफी और 90 लाख रु. के हर्जाने की मांग की

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फिल्ममेकर महेश भट्ट की बहन कुमकुम सहगल और भांजे साहिल ने एक्ट्रेस और मॉडल लवीना लोध के खिलाफ बॉम्बे सिटी सिविल कोर्ट में मानहानि का केस फाइल किया है। इसमें उन्होंने लवीना से माफी और 90 लाख रुपए के हर्जाने की मांग की है। दरअसल, पिछले दिनों लवीना ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो साझा कर पति सुमित सभरवाल को महेश भट्ट का भांजा बताया था और आरोप लगाया था कि वे बॉलीवुड में ड्रग्स और लड़कियां सप्लाई करते हैं। लवीना ने यह दावा भी किया था महेश भट्ट इस बारे में सबकुछ जानते हैं और वे उनके घर में घुसकर उन्हें वहां से निकालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

सहगल ने बिना शर्त माफी की मांग की

कुमकुम और साहिल ने कोर्ट से अपील की है कि वे आदेश जारी कर लवीना को उनके खिलाफ दिए अपमानजनक स्टेटमेंट के लिए बिना शर्त लिखित में माफी मांगने और हर्जाने के तौर पर 90 लाख रुपए देने का आदेश पारित करें। साथ ही एक्ट्रेस को आपत्तिजनक वीडियो हटाने का आदेश दिया जाए।

सहगल का दावा- सुमित दूर के रिश्तेदार

सहगल ने एडवोकेट रिजवान मर्चेंट के जरिए दायर अपने मुकदमे में कहा है कि लवीना ने 2010 में उनके दूर के रिश्तेदार सुमित सभरवाल से शादी की थी। कपल उनके वर्सोवा वाले फ्लैट में रह रहा था। वे यह फ्लैट खाली नहीं कर रहे थे, इसलिए उनके खिलाफ मुकदमा दायर किया।

इसी महीने उन्हें फ्लैट खाली करने का नोटिस दिया गया था, इसी वजह से लवीना ने आपत्तिजनक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया। उनकी मानें तो यह पब्लिसिटी पाने और पति (जो अब उनके साथ नहीं रहता) के साथ अपनी व्यक्तिगत दुश्मनी निकालने के लिए आजमाया गया घटिया तरीका है।

सुमित कह चुके- मैं महेश भट्ट का भांजा नहीं

पिछले दिनों सुमित सभरवाल ने भी आधिकारिक स्टेटमेंट जारी कर कहा था कि वे महेश भट्ट के रिश्तेदार नहीं हैं। सुमित के वकील ने मामले में महेश भट्ट और उनके भाई मुकेश भट्ट का नाम घसीटे जाने पर खेद जताया था। उन्होंने कहा था, "हम यह स्पष्ट करना चाहते हैं कि हमारा क्लाइंट विशेष फिल्म्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड में कर्मचारी रहा है। वह महेश भट्ट और मुकेश भट्ट का रिश्तेदार नहीं हैं।"

महेश भट्ट दे चुके कानूनी कार्रवाई की धमकी

महेश भट्ट और मुकेश भट्ट के प्रोडक्शन हाउस विशेष फिल्म्स के लीगल काउंसलर नायक, नायक एंड कंपनी की ओर से लवीना के आरोपों का खंडन किया गया था। उन्होंने अपने अधिकारिक स्टेटमेंट में कहा था- "लवीना लोध द्वारा जारी किए वीडियो के संदर्भ में। हम, हमारे क्लाइंट महेश भट्ट की ओर से आरोपों का खंडन करते हैं। इस तरह के आरोप न केवल झूठे और अपमानजनक हैं बल्कि कानून में गंभीर परिणाम वाले हैं। हमारे क्लाइंट कानूनी सलाह लेकर उचित कार्रवाई करेंगे।"

