View this post on Instagram

Tables have turned. My lovely kids are interviewing me! And looks like they are quite embarassed by answers🤪🤭 Here's a snippet of our #BachFUNMoment and all our masti! 😋 #ZEE5Kids #NonStopBachFUN #BachFUNMoment #BeCalmBeEntertained @zee5 @zee5shows

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on May 4, 2020 at 6:34am PDT