View this post on Instagram

Am sure you will find you ..... I found me ...#wateverfloatsyourboat #staysafestayhome @amuaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat @kareenakapoorkhan @joycearora @vahbizmehta @delnazd @preetasukhtankar ..... found u all 🤣🤣🤣( found those I can’t name as well)

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on May 4, 2020 at 1:50am PDT