मालवी की गुहार:चाकूबाजी में घायल मालवी ने कंगना रनोट से कहा- मैं भी आपके शहर मंडी से हूं मेरी मदद कीजिए

37 मिनट पहले
टीवी एक्ट्रेस मालवी मल्होत्रा पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला हुआ। वे कोकिलाबेन हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हैं। घायल मालवी ने मीडिया से कहा-मैं नेशनल वीमन कमीशन की अध्यक्ष रेखा शर्मा से अपील करती हूं कि वे इस मामले को देखें और मेरी मदद करें। मैं कंगना से भी रिक्वेस्ट करती हूं कि मेरा सपोर्ट करें क्योंकि मैं भी उनके शहर मंडी से हूं। जो घटना मेरे साथ मुंबई में हुई। वो मैंने कभी सपने में नहीं सोचा था। इसलिए मैं अपने साथ हुए अन्याय के लिए उनसे सपोर्ट चाहती हूं।

लोकल गार्जियन ने बताई मालवी की हालत
मुंबई में मालवी के गार्जियन अतुल पटेल ने कहा कि मालवी के दोनों हाथों और पेट में चाकू लगा है। वह खतरे से बाहर है। डॉक्टर जल्द ही उसकी प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करेंगे। पटेल ने बताया मुंबई पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज कर ली है। पुलिस योगेश के घर भी गई थी लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। अब उसकी तलाश चल रही है। मालवी का परिवार ट्रीटमेंट पूरा होने पर उसे घर वापस ले जाएगा।

सोमवार रात हुआ था हादसा
मालवी के साथ यह घटना सोमवार रात 9 बजे के आसपास वर्सोवा में हुई। जब वे कैफे से घर लौट रही थीं। उन पर योगेश ने चाकू से हमला कर दिया, जो काफी देर से मालवी का इंतजार कर रहा था। हिमाचल की रहने वाली मालवी तेलुगू फिल्म 'कुमारी 21 एफ', तमिल फिल्म 'नदिक्कू एंडी', हिंदी फिल्म 'होटल मिलन', टीवी सीरियल 'उड़ान' में काम कर चुकीं हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कुछ विज्ञापनों में भी काम किया है।

