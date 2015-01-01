पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंदाना करीमी ने 'भाग जॉनी' और 'मैं और चार्ल्स' जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया है। प्रोड्यूसर महेंद्र धारीवाल की फिल्म 'कोका कोला' में उनके साथ सनी लियोनी की भी अहम भूमिका है।

'बिग बॉस 9' के बाद चर्चा में आईं मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस मंदाना करीमी ने अपनी फिल्म 'कोका कोला' के प्रोड्यूसर महेंद्र धारीवाल पर प्रताड़ना का आरोप लगाया है। उनका कहना है कि जब वे अपनी वैनिटी वैन में ड्रेस बदल रही थीं, तब धारीवाल ने अंदर आकर उनके साथ बदतमीजी की थी। 32 साल की मंदाना के मुताबिक, घटना दिवाली से एक दिन पहले 13 नवंबर की है।

'13 नवंबर की घटना ने मुझे हिलाकर रख दिया'

मंदाना ने एक बातचीत में कहा, "मैं सदमे में हूं कि मेरे साथ क्या हुआ? हमें 'कोका कोला' पर काम करते हुए एक साल से ज्यादा का वक्त बीत चुका है। मैं यह जानते हुए भी उनके साथ काम कर रही थी कि उनकी टीम पेशेवर नहीं है। मुझे शुरुआत से ही परेशानी हो रही थी।

महेंद्र धारीवाल की सोच पुरानी और पुरुषवादी है। सेट पर एक इंसान के ईगो पर काम करना कोई नई बात नहीं है। लेकिन 13 नवंबर की घटना ने मुझे हिलाकर रख दिया।"

'मैं चेंज कर रही थी और वह अंदर आ गया'

एक्ट्रेस ने आगे कहा, "शूटिंग का आखिरी दिन था और मैं अपना काम निपटाकर निकलना चाहती थी, क्योंकि मुझे किसी से मिलना था। शूट खत्म होने से पहले प्रोड्यूसर ने मुझसे एक घंटा और रुकने के लिए कहा। यह मेरे लिए संभव नहीं था। शूट पूरा होते ही मैं चेंज करने अपनी वैनिटी वैन में चली गई और स्पॉटबॉय को कहा कि किसी को अंदर न आने दे।

मुझे लगा कि दरवाजा बंद था, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं था। जब मैं चेंज कर रही थी, तभी धारीवाल अंदर आ गया। मैंने उससे बाहर जाने की रिक्वेस्ट की। लेकिन वह नहीं गया और मुझ पर लगातार चिल्लाता रहा। किस्मत से स्टाइलिस्ट (हितेंद्र कपोपरा) अंदर भागा हुआ आया और बात बिगड़ने से पहले धारीवाल को धक्का देकर वहां से निकाल दिया।"

धारीवाल ने कुछ और ही कहानी सुनाई

मंदाना के आरोप पर सफाई देते हुए महेंद्र धारीवाल ने जो कहानी सुनाई, वह बिल्कुल अलग है। उनके मुताबिक, मंदाना ने शूटिंग पूरी होने से एक दिन पहले सीन क्रिएट किया।

धारीवाल ने कहा, "हमने मंदाना को 7 लाख रुपए में साइन किया था। लेकिन जब शूटिंग शुरू हो गई और लगातार चलती रही तो मंदाना नौटंकी दिखाने लगी। जैसे कि जब हम दिल्ली में शूटिंग कर रहे थे और उसे एक दिन के लिए वापस आना था। तब उसने दो लाख रुपए की डिमांड की।

लॉकडाउन के बाद जब हमने फिर से शूटिंग की प्लानिंग की और उसकी डेट जानने के लिए उससे संपर्क किया। तब उसने कहा कि वह व्यस्त है। उसने इन नई डेट्स के लिए दो लाख रुपए प्रतिदिन मांगे। वह पैसा एडवांस में चाहती थी, जो उसे दे दिया गया।"

धारीवाल के मुताबिक आखिरी दिन क्या हुआ था?

शूट के आखिरी दिन की घटना के बारे में सफाई देते हुए धारीवाल ने बताया कि शिफ्ट सुबह 9 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक की थी। लेकिन 8 बजते ही एक्ट्रेस वैनिटी वैन में चली गई। धारीवाल के मुताबिक, वे मंदाना को यह समझाने के पीछे-पीछे भागे कि वे शूटिंग और आगे नहीं बढ़ा सकते। क्योंकि उन्हें घाटा लग रहा है।

वे कहते हैं, "वह समझने को तैयार नहीं हुई और पैकअप करने लगी तो मैं चिल्ला पड़ा। इस पर मंदाना ने मेरा वीडियो बनाना शुरू कर दिया। उसके वैनिटी में वैन में जाने के 10-15 सेकंड बाद ही मैं अंदर गया था और दाखिल होने से पहले दरवाजा भी खटखटाया था। उसने मुझे अंदर आने को कहा था।

पब्लिक खड़ी थी बाहर और मैं वैन की सीढिय़ों पर खड़ा था। मैंने उससे एडिशनल 15 मिनट देने का निवेदन किया। लेकिन जब उसने नौटंकी दिखानी शुरू कर दी तो मुझे गुस्सा आ गया। बाद में वह शूटिंग फ्लोर पर आई और मेरा वीडियो बनाना शुरू कर दिया। सेट पर करीब सैकड़ों लोग थे, जो इस बात की गवाही दे सकते हैं कि मैं सही कह रहा हूं।"

