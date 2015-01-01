पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनीष पॉल के विज्ञापन पर विवाद:मनीष के नए विज्ञापन पर कश्मीरियों को बदनाम करने का आरोप, सोशल मीडिया पर उठी इसे हटाने की मांग

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

होजरी ब्रांड डॉलर अपने नए विज्ञापन के चलते विवादों में घिर गया है। टीवी होस्ट और अभिनेता मनीष पॉल पर फिल्माए गए इस विज्ञापन पर कश्मीरियों की गलत छवि दिखाने का आरोप लग रहा है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स मनीष और कंपनी दोनों का विरोध कर रहे हैं और विज्ञापन को हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। तीन दिन पहले मनीष पॉल ने वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था।

मनीष ने कैप्शन में लिखा था, "आपके साथ डॉलर थर्मल के नए कैंपेन को शेयर करते हुए खुशी हो रही है, जिसे नोनू चिड़िया ने डायरेक्ट किया है। डॉलर अल्ट्रा है न तो कुछ एक्स्ट्रा नहीं चाहिए।"

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने किए ऐसे कमेंट्स

मनीष के विज्ञापन पर कमेंट करते हुए एक सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने लिखा है, "मिस्टर मनीष पॉल यह काफी अपमानजनक है। हकीकत में यह कश्मीरियों के खिलाफ है। हम अपनी मेहमानवाजी के लिए पूरी दुनिया में जाने जाते हैं। आप हमें चोर के रूप में दिखा रहे हैं। इसे हटाना चाहिए। कश्मीर में टूरिस्ट्स के खिलाफ क्राइम रेट 0% है।"

एक अन्य यूजर का कमेंट है, "मनीष पॉल और डॉलर बिग बॉस इसे हटाइए। या फिर कभी कश्मीर मत आना। कश्मीर टूरिस्ट्स के लिए सबसे सुरक्षित जगह है। आप कश्मीरियों को चोर दिखाकर उनका अपमान कर रहे हैं। हम इसे स्वीकार नहीं कर सकते।"

एक यूजर का कमेंट है, "मिस्टर पॉल आप बहुत अच्छे एंकर हैं। लेकिन तुम्हारा इस लेवल तक गिरना मंजूर नहीं। हम दशकों से डॉलर के बगैर रह रहे हैं, वो भी टूरिस्ट्स के खिलाफ 0 फीसदी क्राइम रेट के साथ। हम चोर नहीं हैं। बल्कि जरूरतमंदों को आश्रय देते हैं। उम्मीद है कि आप फैक्ट्स करेक्ट करेंगे।"

एक यूजर ने कमेंट किया है, "कश्मीर की खूबसूरत पृष्ठभूमि के खिलाफ आप इसके जरिए क्या बताने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं? कश्मीरी सम्मान के हकदार हैं, इस तरह के विज्ञापनों के नहीं।"

एक यूजर का कमेंट है, "यह विज्ञापन बीमार है और कश्मीरियों को चोर दिखाकर उन्हें दुख पहुंचा रहा है और उनका अपमान कर रहा है। कश्मीर मेहमानवाजी के लिए जाना जाता है। इस ऐड को तुरंत हटाया जाना चाहिए।"

वीडियो में क्या दिखाया गया है

वीडियो के मुताबिक, मनीष पॉल अपनी पार्टनर के साथ सेल्फी ले रहे होते हैं, तभी एक चोर आता है और उनकी जैकेट खींचकर भाग जाता है। मनीष उसका पीछा करते हैं और फिर दोनों डल झील के किनारे जाकर रुक जाते हैं। इसके बाद मनीष और उनकी पार्टनर एक-एक कर अपने सभी कपड़े उस चोर को दे देते हैं और कहते हैं, "डॉलर अल्ट्रा है न...कुछ एक्स्ट्रा नहीं चाहिए।"

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें