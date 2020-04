View this post on Instagram

I’d like you guys to meet Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee. A doctor, a husband, and a murderer? Very happy to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April. Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1.

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:58am PDT