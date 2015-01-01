पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मसाबा गुप्ता का दर्द:31 साल की मसाबा बोलीं- पैरेंट्स के अधूरे रिश्ते के चलते स्कूल में मुझे ह#& कहकर ताना मारा जाता था

24 मिनट पहले
डिजाइनर मसाबा गुप्ता की मानें तो बचपन में उन्हें लोग ह#& कहकर ताना मारते थे और इसकी वजह उनके पैरेंट्स का अधूरा रिश्ता था। 31 साल की मसाबा ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपना दर्द बयां किया। वे एक्ट्रेस नीना गुप्ता और वेस्ट इंडीज के दिग्गज क्रिकेटर विवियन रिच‌र्ड्स की बेटी हैं। नीना और विवियन का अफेयर खूब चर्चा में रहा था। लेकिन उन्होंने शादी नहीं की थी।

स्कूल के ज्यादातर लड़के मुझे ताना मारते थे

पत्रकार बरखा दत्त से उनके शो मोजो स्टोरी के लिए हुई बातचीत के दौरान मसाबा ने बताया कि उन्हें उनके रंग की वजह से हमेशा ताना मारा जाता था। हालांकि, इससे भी ज्यादा उन्हें उनके पैरेंट्स के रिश्ते की वजह से लोगों के भद्दे कमेंट्स का सामना करना पड़ता था।

वे कहती हैं, "मुझे याद है कि मुझे ह#& कहा जाता था। स्कूल में ज्यादातर लड़के पूछते थे, क्या यह ह#& है। मुझे इसका मतलब पता नहीं था। मैं जाकर अपनी मां से इसके बारे में पूछती थी। जब मैं छोटी थी, तब वह मुझे किताब के जरिए यह समझाती थी। कहती थी इसका मतलब यह होता है और ऐसे कमेंट और पाने के लिए तैयार रहो।"

'लड़के मेरे शॉर्ट्स का मजाक उड़ाते थे'

सबसे क्रूर प्रतिक्रियाओं को याद करते हुए मसाबा ने कहा, "स्कूल में मैं प्रोफेशनल टेनिस खेलती थी। मुझे क्लास में देरी से आने की अनुमति थी, क्योंकि मैं स्टेट के लिए खेल रही थी। लड़के क्लास में मेरा बैग खोलते, मेरा अंडरवियर निकालते और उसे इधर-उधर फेंक देते। वे मेरे शॉर्ट्स का मजाक उड़ाते, क्योंकि मैं बड़ी लड़की थी। वे कहते, 'उसकी त्वचा का पूरा रंग काला है।' आपको लगता है कि आप इसे पछाड़ देंगे, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं होता।"

