पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अमेरिकी चुनाव में भारतवंशी:सलाम बॉम्बे बनाने वाली मीरा नायर के बेटे जोहरान ममदानी ने न्यूयॉर्क स्टेट असेम्बली में जीती सीट, जीतने वाले पहले साउथ एशियन

32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेरिकी चुनावों में फिल्म मेकर मीरा नायर के बेटे ने इतिहास रच दिया। जोहरान ममदानी यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाले पहले साउथ एशियन हैं, जिन्होंने न्यूयॉर्क स्टेट असेम्बली में सीट जीती है। जोहरान को न्यूयॉर्क के 36वें असेम्बली जिले एस्टोरिया (क्वींस का पड़ोसी) का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए निर्विरोध चुना गया।

ममदानी ने किया जीत का ट्वीट
अपनी जीत के बारे में ममदानी ने ट्वीट किया। वे लिखते हैं- ये आधिकारिक रूप से घोषित हो चुका है हम जीत गए। मैं अमीरों पर कर लगाने, बीमारों को चंगा करने, गरीबों का घर बसाने और समाजवादी न्यूयॉर्क का निर्माण करने के लिए अल्बानी जा रहा हूं। लेकिन मैं इसे अकेले नहीं कर सकता। समाजवाद को जीतने के लिए, हमें बहुराष्ट्रीय श्रमिक वर्ग के एक बड़े आंदोलन की आवश्यकता होगी। तो चलो एक निर्माण करते हैं।

ज़ोहरान का जन्म युगांडा के कम्पाला में हुआ था और वह सात साल के थे उनका परिवार न्यूयॉर्क चला गया, जहां वे पले-बढ़े।

सोशल वर्कर भी हैं ममदानी
28 साल के ममदानी एक रैपर और हाउसिंग काउंसलर हैं। उन्होंने रैप वीडियो नानी बनाया है। इसमें मधुर जाफरी ने एक्टिंग की है। हाउसिंग काउंसलर के तौर पर वे घर से निकाले गए लोगों की मदद करते हैं। उन्हें लेफ्ट विंग डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी और डेमोक्रेटिक सोशलिस्ट अलायंस का समर्थन हासिल है। वे लोगों को किफायती घर दिलाने के लिए ‘रोटी एंड रोजेज’ नाम का कैंपेन भी चलाते हैं। इसके तहत मकान मालिकों और बड़े कॉर्पोरेशन से सताए गए लोगों की मदद की जाती है।

जब वे पिछले साल अपना अभियान शुरू रहे थे तो कई लोगों ने ममदानी को सलाह दी थी कि वे अपनी देसी जड़ों को उजागर करें। लेकिन उन्होंने कुछ अलग किया और लोकप्रिय लोकतांत्रिक समाजवादी नारा ब्रेड और गुलाब में एक ट्विस्ट किया इसे 'रोटी और गुलाब' बना कर प्रचार किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफ्लोरिडा तय करता है व्हाइट हाउस; हमारे यूपी-राजस्थान जैसा, यहां ट्रम्प जीते; एरिजोना बंगाल जैसा, यहां बाइडेन आगे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें