#MeToo:सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोप के 2 साल बाद काम पर लौटे नाना पाटेकर, भड़कीं तनुश्री दत्ता बोलीं-प्लीज ऐसा न होने दें

32 मिनट पहले
तनुश्री दत्ता द्वारा सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट लगाए जाने के दो साल बाद नाना पाटेकर काम पर लौट आए हैं। वे फिरोज नाडियाडवाला की एक वेब सीरीज में नजर आएंगे। इसे लेकर तनुश्री ने भड़ास निकाली है। उन्होंने एक एंटरटेनमेंट वेबसाइट से बातचीत में हैरत जताते हुए कहा, "मेरा शोषण, मुझे बेइज्जत, प्रताड़ित करने, धमकी देने, मुझ पर और मेरे परिवार पर हमला करने, मेरे घर गुंडे भेजने, गुंडों के जरिए मुझे किनारे करने, मेरे करियर और जिंदगी को बर्बाद करने और दो साल की मेरी न्याय की लड़ाई के बावजूद इन लोगों को बड़े प्रोड्यूसर्स का सपोर्ट और ग्रैंड कमबैक मिल जाता है।"

मेरे लिए न्याय कहां है?

स्पॉटबॉय से बातचीत में तनुश्री ने आगे कहा, "मुझे बिना किसी गलती के 12 साल तक बॉलीवुड से दूर रहने के लिए मजबूर किया गया। और लोग सुशांत (सिंह राजपूत) के लिए न्याय मांग रहे हैं। मेरे लिए न्याय कहां है? प्लीज यह न होने दें। जब मैं खुद वापसी के लिए संघर्ष कर रही हूं तो इन लोगों को दोबारा काम न मिलने दें।"

'करप्ट सिस्टम से लड़ते थक गई'

बकौल तनुश्री, "मैं इस करप्ट सिस्टम से लड़ते-लड़ते थक गई हूं, जो न केवल बुरे लोगों का बचाव करता है, बल्कि उन्हें दोबारा काम भी दिलाता है। जबकि मैं अभी भी अपनी जिंदगी में संघर्ष कर रही हूं। मेरे पास अब लड़ने का समय नहीं है। कोरोनावायरस के चलते यूएस में सभी तरह के इवेंट्स और शोज रुक गए हैं। इसलिए मुझे आईटी जॉब के लिए ट्रेनिंग लेनी पड़ेगी। मैं अब 9-5 बजे का आईटी जॉब करूंगी।"

'इन लोगों ने मेरी आजीविका छीन ली'

तनुश्री ने इंटरव्यू में आगे कहा, "मैं 16 साल की उम्र से कमाई कर रही थी और अपने परिवार को सपोर्ट कर रही थी। इन लोगों ने मेरे करियर और आजीविका को छीन लिया और मुझे परेशान और हैरेस कर डिप्रेशन में पहुंचा दिया। हालांकि, मैंने सुशांत की तरह जान नहीं दी। लेकिन लोगों को अभी भी अहसास नहीं है कि मैंने तब से कितनी मुश्किलें झेली हैं और सामान्य जीवन में आने के लिए मुझे कितना दुख उठाना पड़ा है।"

नवंबर 2018 में लगाया था आरोप

नवंबर 2018 में तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर पर आरोप लगाया था कि 2008 में फिल्म 'हॉर्न ओके प्लीज' के सेट पर उन्होंने उन्हें गलत तरीके से छूने की कोशिश की थी। इसके बाद नाना पाटेकर के हाथ से फिल्म 'हाउसफुल 3' समेत कई प्रोजेक्ट्स निकल गए थे।

मुंबई पुलिस ने उनके खिलाफ मामला भी दर्ज कर लिया था। लेकिन जून 2019 में उन्हें क्लीन चिट दे दी गई थी। अब वे साजिद नाडियाडवाला के कजिन फिरोज नाडियाडवाला के बैनर तले बन रही RAW के हेड रामेश्वरनाथ काव की बायोपिक में लीड रोल करते नजर आएंगे। इस वेब सीरीज को विवेक अग्निहोत्री निर्देशित कर रहे हैं।

