फिर न्यूड हुए मिलिंद:गोवा बीच पर बिना कपड़ों के दौड़े 55 साल के बर्थडे ब्वॉय मिलिंद सोमन, ट्विटर यूजर्स ने लिए जमकर मजे

एक घंटा पहले
एक्टर मॉडल मिलिंद 4 नवंबर को अपना 55वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। लेकिन हमेशा की तरह उन्होंने अपने बर्थडे पर हैरान करने वाली चीज की है। मिलिंद ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी एक न्यूड फोटो शेयर की है और कैप्शन में लिखा है- हैप्पी बर्थडे टू मी। यह फोटो उनकी पत्नी अंकिता कुंवर ने क्लिक की। हालांकि बीच कहां का है, इसका जिक्र पोस्ट में कहीं नहीं।

वाइफ अंकिता ने लिखा स्वीट नोट
मिलिंद की वाइफ अंकिता ने भी कपल फोटो के साथ पति को बर्थडे विश करते हुए स्वीट नोट लिखा। अंकिता ने लिखा- उस इंसान को जन्मदिन मुबारक जो मेरा दिल और मेरी आत्मा है। मैं अपने होने के हर अणु के साथ तुमसे प्यार करती हूं। मैं तुम्हें हर दिन सेलिब्रेट करती हूं। 12 किमी की बीच रनिंग के बाद टमाटर की तरह लाल हो गए।

फिटनेस फ्रीक हैं मिलिंद सोमन
बात अगर बर्थडे ब्वॉय मिलिंद की करें तो वे हफ्ते में 3 या 4 बार ही रनिंग करते हैं। एक इंटरव्यू में मिलिंद ने बताया है कि वे 9 साल की उम्र में नेशनल स्विमिंग चैंपियन भी रह चुके हैं। इसके बाद वे 23 की उम्र तक स्विमिंग में एक्टिव भी रहे। स्विमिंग छोड़ने के बाद 38 साल की उम्र तक उन्होंने कोई फिजिकल एक्टिविटी नहीं की। लेकिन इससे उनके वजन पर कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ा। 19 की उम्र से लेकर आज तक उनका वजन एक जैसा ही है।

यूजर्स ने लिए जमकर मजे
फोटो देखते ही ट्रोल्स और मीमर्स एक्टिव हुए और उन्होंने मिलिंद को गिफ्ट के तौर एक से बढ़कर एक मीम्स बनाकर दिए। किसी ने उनकी मॉडलिंग के दिनों वाली न्यूड फोटो सेशन की फोटो शेयर की तो किसी ने अंडरगारमेंट्स बनाकर दिए। हालांकि इस एक्सट्राऑर्डिनरी कपल ने हमेशा की तरह इन मीमर्स और ट्रोलर्स की फिक्र नहीं की। वे दोनों खास दिन इंजॉय कर रहे हैं।

