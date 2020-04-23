दैनिक भास्करApr 23, 2020, 04:27 PM IST
मुंबई. मिलिंद सोमण और अंकिता कंवर की शादी को दो साल पूरे हो चुके हैं। बुधवार (22 अप्रैल) को उन्होंने दूसरी सालगिरह मनाई। मिलिंद ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक पोस्ट में बताया है कि वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी मनाने के लिए उन्होंने अंकिता के साथ 130 मिनट में 300 मंजिल की चढ़ाई की। हालांकि, उनके मुताबिक, एनिवर्सरी तो सिर्फ एक बहाना था।
Climbed 300 floors yesterday in 135min with @ankita_earthy to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage ( just need an excuse, really 😀 ) today was market day, (also an excuse, as stuff is being delivered ) next on the agenda is THE PLAN .. what to do when the lockdown ends .. the world has changed, we adapt .. but what ? Is a plan even possible ? Maybe a few plans, to cover different scenarios.. What are you guys upto ??????? What's keeping you busy in your head ?????
मिलिंद लिखते हैं, "अंकिता के साथ हमारी शादी के तीसरे साल की शुरुआत का जश्न मनाने के लिए 300 मंजिल की चढ़ाई 130 मिनट में की (एक बहाने की जरूरत...वाकई)। आज बाजार का दिन था (फिर से एक बहाना, क्योंकि सामान दिया जा रहा है।)। अगले एजेंडे में प्लान है... जब लॉकडाउन खत्म होगा तब क्या करेंगे? दुनिया बदल चुकी है, हम स्वीकारते हैं। लेकिन क्या? क्या एक प्लान भी संभव है? शायद कुछ प्लान्स की जरूरत होगी, जो अलग-अलग स्थितियों के हिसाब से होंगे।" इसके आगे उन्होंने अपने फैन्स से पूछा है कि वे क्या कर रहे हैं और किस चीज ने उन्हें व्यस्त रखा है?
अंकिता ने भी किया था 300 मंजिल का जिक्र
बुधवार को अंकिता ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक कोलाज साझा किया था। जिसमें एक उनकी और मिलिंद की शादी की फोटो थी और दूसरी अभी की। अंकिता ने लिखा था, "तब और अब। दो साल पहले आज ही के दिन मैंने आपके साथ रहने और आपका साथी बनने की कसम खाई थी। इसलिए आज जब आपने शादी के तीसरे साल की शुरुआत करने के लिए 300 मंजिल चढ़ने के बारे में पूछा तो निश्चिततौर पर मैंने हां कहा।"
Then and Now 😊 This day, 2 years back I vowed to be with you and be your partner in everything. So today when you asked if I would climb 300 floors with you to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage, I of course said yes 😊 I was surprised that I could do it with such ease 😃 Although this day was supposed to be spent sipping a fruity drink somewhere far away in the middle of the Indian ocean, this right here doesn’t seem bad either. Eating home cooked meal and drinking kokum sherbet is fantastic too. In short, everything and everywhere is beautiful with you. We’ve got this, as long as we have each other 😘 Love you with all of me, my love ❤️ #happyweddinganniversary #happyearthday🌎 . #love #livetoinspire #foreveryouandi #theultrahusband
अंकिता ने आगे लिखा था, "मैं चकित थी कि इसे इतनी आसानी से कर सकती हूं। हालांकि, यह दिन हम भारतीय समुद्र के बीच कहीं फ्रूटी ड्रिंक पीकर बिताने वाले थे। लेकिन यह भी बुरा नहीं है। घर का बना खाना और कोकम शरबत पीना भी शानदार है। संक्षेप में कहें तो हर जगह हर चीज आपके साथ खूबसूरत है।"
54 साल के मिलिंद ने 22 अप्रैल 2018 को अपनी से आधी उम्र की अंकिता से अलीबाग़ में शादी की थी। उनकी वेडिंग सेरेमनी बेहद प्राइवेट थी, जिसमें उनके फैमिली मेंबर्स और चुनिंदा दोस्त ही शामिल हुए थे।