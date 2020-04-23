View this post on Instagram

Climbed 300 floors yesterday in 135min with @ankita_earthy to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage ( just need an excuse, really 😀 ) today was market day, (also an excuse, as stuff is being delivered ) next on the agenda is THE PLAN .. what to do when the lockdown ends .. the world has changed, we adapt .. but what ? Is a plan even possible ? Maybe a few plans, to cover different scenarios.. What are you guys upto ??????? What's keeping you busy in your head ?????

