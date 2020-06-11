दैनिक भास्करJun 11, 2020, 04:46 PM IST
मिलिंद सोमण ने गुरुवार को इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें वे खरबूजे की मदद से एक्सरसाइज करते दिखे। इसे शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने अपनी सेहत के कई राजों में से एक राज भी बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि वे रोज सुबह उठने के बाद ढेर सारे फल खाते हैं। अपनी इस पोस्ट को उन्होंने 'थर्सडे मोटिवेशन' का नाम दिया।
वीडियो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'एक खरबूजे के साथ आप कितनी चीजें कर सकते हैं? खासकर उसे खाने से पहले। मैं हर सुबह फल खाता हूं, मौसमी फलों में जो भी उपलब्ध हो। एक पूरा तरबूज, एक पूरा पपीता, 5-6 आम, कुछ केले, हां सभी एकसाथ। कभी-कभी इसमें मुझे एक घंटा भी लग जाता है, और फिर छिलकों से मैं अपने चेहरे को रगड़ता हूं।'
मिलिंद ने जो वीडियो शेयर किया उसमें वे हाथ में खरबूजा लेकर उससे एक्सरसाइज करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस वीडियो को उनकी पत्नी अंकिता कुंवर ने शूट किया था।
How many things can you do with a melon ? Before you eat it 🤪 I eat fruits every morning, whatever is seasonal, a whole watermelon, a whole papaya, 5-6 mangoes, some bananas, yes all together 🙈 sometimes it takes me an hour!!! And then I rub the skins on my face :) . . . #thursday #thursdaymotivation #thoughtfulthursday #fitness #health #healthyliving #healthylifestyle #fruit #love #loveyourself #wellness #fitnessaddict
मिलिंद बोले- तीन तरह के लोगों को जानता हूं
मिलिंद सोमण फिटनेस को लेकर अपने जुनून के लिए पहचाने जाते हैं। हाल ही में शेयर की अपनी एक पोस्ट में उन्होंने लिखा था, 'आमतौर पर मैं तीन तरह के लोगों को जानता हूं। वे लोग जिन्होंने व्यायाम करना जारी रखा और लॉकडाउन के दौरान कई नई चीजों को सीखा।'
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'दूसरे वे जो कुछ नया नहीं कर पाए और जिनकी खाने-पीने और एक्टिविटी हेबिट्स कमजोर पड़ गईं। लेकिन जो सीखने और वापसी करने के लिए तैयार हैं। तीसरे वे, जो स्वस्थ रहने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत का महत्व कभी नहीं समझेंगे, लेकिन महामारी के दौरान मिली सीख जीवन को बदलने वाला अनुभव रहा है और अब वे एक स्वस्थ जीवनशैली की खोज कर रहे हैं।'
मिलिंद ने आगे बताया, 'पहली दो कैटेगरी वालों से मैं कहूंगा, जब आप बाहर का जीवन शुरू करें तो थोड़ा धीमा रहें। और तीसरी तरह के लोगों से कहूंगा, परिवार में आपका स्वागत है।'
I know generally 3 kinds of people. People who continued to exercise and learnt new skills during lockdown. People who were not able to adapt and their food and activity habits went haywire, but who will re learn and bounce back. People who never understood the value of working hard to be healthy, but the learnings of the pandemic have been a life changing experience, and are now tentatively exploring a fitter healthier lifestyle. . . To the first two I say, take it slow when you re start outside, and to the third, Welcome To The Family !!!! 😄 . . Back to running bliss !! Will keep the beard and hair for a bit 🙂 . . #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love #run #running #runnersofinstagram
