View this post on Instagram

Was able to do 12 pullups with great difficulty after so many days in lockdown 😃 shows how quickly our strengths, both physical and mental, deteriorate with lack of exercise. We dont realise this till we are challenged. Either by something of our own choosing or the myriad situations life throws at us every day. The mind needs as much exercise as the body does, if not more, to perform to the best of its ability. . . We must do our best to train the mind to be calm and the body to be active every moment! . . . #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love #run #pullups 📷 @ankita_earthy

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Jul 2, 2020 at 12:16am PDT