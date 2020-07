View this post on Instagram

5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family ❤️ There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you ❤️ You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry” 😝 To many more years of us 💓 💋💓❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 7, 2020 at 1:28am PDT