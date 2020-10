View this post on Instagram

According to few #mediareports i died today 🤣🤣🤣🤣 by god’s #grace iam hale and hearty and have a long way to go guys ..... #fakenews @thetribunechd

A post shared by Mishti Chakravarty (@mishtichakravarty) on Oct 3, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT