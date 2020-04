View this post on Instagram

Can’t wait for you guys to watch this! ❤️❤️ Super thrilled about this one! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1, only on Netflix 😘😘😘 P.S: Don’t forget the tuxedo @bajpayee.manoj

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Apr 14, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT