विवादित बयान वायरल:मुकेश खन्ना ने कहा- जब औरतों ने बाहर काम करना शुरू किया, तब से मी-टू की प्रॉब्लम शुरू हुई

31 मिनट पहले
शक्तिमान कैरेक्टर निभाकर देश-दुनिया में मशहूर हुए एक्टर मुकेश खन्ना ने एक बार फिर विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने मी-टू अभियान पर कहा कि ये समस्या औरतों के बाहर काम करने से शुरू हुई है। हाल ही में दिए गए एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि महिलाएं मर्दों की बराबरी करना चाहती हैं और उनके साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर चलना चाहती हैं।

मुकेश खन्ना बोले- औरत की रचना अलग, मर्द की अलग
द फिल्मी चर्चा को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में मुकेश खन्ना ने कहा- औरत की रचना अलग होती है और मर्द की अलग होती है। औरत का काम होता है घर संभालना, जो माफ करना मैं कभी-कभी भूल जाता हूं। प्रॉब्लम कहां से शुरू हुई है मी-टू की जब औरतों ने भी काम करना शुरू कर दिया। आज औरत मर्द के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर बात करती हैं।

लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब नाम पर नाराज हो गए थे मुकेश खन्ना
हाल ही में मुकेश खन्ना फिल्म लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब के मेकर्स पर खफा हो गए थे। उन्हें इस फिल्म के नाम को लेकर समस्या थी। खन्ना ने तब कहा था- लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब टाइटल पर पूरे देश में बहस छिड़ी हुई है। मुझसे पूछो तो फिल्म बैन जायज नहीं है। क्योंकि अभी सिर्फ ट्रेलर देखा है फिल्म अभी बाकी है। लक्ष्मी के आगे बॉम्ब जोड़ना शरारत से भरा लगता है। क्या आप अल्लाह बॉम्ब या बदमाश जीसस फिल्म का नाम रख सकते हैं। नहीं न, तो फिर लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब कैसे।

