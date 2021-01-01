पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खास बातचीत:'तांडव' के पक्षकार मुकुल रोहतगी ने कहा- सीन हटाने के बावजूद शो और मेकर्स पर छह राज्‍यों में दर्ज हुईं 7 FIR

मुंबई8 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अमित कर्ण
धार्मिक संवेदनाएं आहत करने के मामले में 'तांडव' के पक्षकार मुकुल रोहतगी ने कहा कि सीन हटाने के बावजूद शो और मेकर्स पर छह राज्‍यों में 7 FIR दर्ज हैं। रोज नई FIR सामने भी आ रही हैं। बेहतर यह हो कि सभी FIR को क्‍लब कर मुंबई में ट्रायल चलाया जाए। मुकुल ने दैनिक भास्‍कर से खास बातचीत के दौरान 'तांडव' के मेकर्स का पक्ष रखा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हालांकि मेकर्स को एंटीसिपेटरी बेल देने और एफआईआर से राहत पाने के लिए हाई कोर्ट जाने को कहा है। फिलहाल पेश हैं मुकुल से हुई बातचीत के प्रमुख अंश ...

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद अब आगे क्‍या करेंगे?
हमारे क्‍लाइंट्स का मानना है कि शो में कुछ भी आप‍त्त‍िजनक नहीं है। ये सोशल और पॉलिटिकल सटायर है। फिर भी हर बात पर हिंदुस्‍तान में बवाल खड़ा होता है। हमेशा होता रहा है। इसके बावजूद हमने दो सीन काट दिए। उसके बाद भी अब तक 4 से 6 एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी हैं। उन एफआईआर में कोई दम नहीं है। कहीं से रिलीजियस सेंटीमेंट हर्ट करने का मुद्दा नहीं है। एफआईआर दर्ज करवाने वाले सभी के सभी पब्लिसिटी सीकर हैं। आइडिया है कि उनका नाम भी अखबारों में आए। मैं इस तरह के पचास मुकदमें लड़ चुका हूं। किसी ने अर्णब गोस्‍वामी के खिलाफ किया तो किसी ने किसी सीरियल के खिलाफ किया। मैंने एक ऐसा ही मुकदमा लड़ा था, जब एमएफ हुसैन की एक पेंटिंग पर विवाद हुआ था।

आप लोगों ने कोर्ट से क्‍या डिमांड की?
यही कि अगर एफआईआर रद्द नहीं हो सकते तो उन्‍हें क्‍लब कर एक जगह ही ट्रायल की अनुमति दी जाए। छह स्‍टेट में हम जाएंगे तो हमारी हैरेसमेंट हो जाएगी। तो वह क्‍लब हो जाएं एक किसी थाने में तो हम मुंबई हाई कोर्ट में मूव कर सकते हैं इसे रद्द करने के लिए।

यूपी पुलिस का क्‍या होगा, उन्‍होंने तांडव टीम से पूछताछ भी की?
उनका क्‍या रहेगा, केस ही ट्रांसफर हो जाएगा तो हम एफआईआर रद्द कराने की कोशिश करेंगे। यूपी पुलिस के पास और कोई काम नहीं है कि मुंबई जाकर ऐसे मामलों की तहकीकात करें। दिल्‍ली यूपी समेत हर जगह दंगे फसाद हो रहे हैं, उन मामलों को वो तव्‍वजो दें।

कानून के हिसाब से कौन सा मामला धार्मिक संवेदनाओं को आहत करने वाली कैटिगरी में आता है?
सीधी सी बात है, डेरोगेटरी बात अगर कोई करे इस्‍लाम की या हिंदूओं पर ही या बाकी धर्म पर तो वह उस कैटिगरी में आता है। किसी भी धर्म के देवी देवताओं को गलत तरीके से डेपिक्‍ट किया जाए तो वह भी कानूनन आहत करने के तहत तो आता है। गंदी, बेहूदी हरकत हो। भगवान को कीचड़ आदि मलिन जगहों पर स्‍थापित दिखाया जाए, तो वह कायदन गलत है। 'तांडव' तो पॉलिटिकल सटायर है।

पहली बार सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी कहा तो है कि किसी को सेंटिमेंट हर्ट करने का हक नहीं?
हम कब कह रहे हैं कि हमारा हक है। हम थोड़ी कह रहे कि हम हर्ट भी करेंगे और कोर्ट में भी लड़ेंगे।

तांडव से पहले इतना ज्यादा विरोध कब हुआ था?
एमएफ हुसैन के टाइम पर हुआ था। तब एफआईआर क्‍लब हुए थे। हाई कोर्ट में जाने पर वे रद्द हुआ था। ये लोगों के लिबराइज्‍ड एटीट्यूड की बात है। फ्रीडम ऑफ स्‍पीच है। किसी धर्म का नहीं होना चाहिए। हमारे केस में भी किसी को हर्ट नहीं किया गया है।

