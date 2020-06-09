दैनिक भास्करJun 09, 2020, 02:23 PM IST
मुंबई.
बॉलीवुड की टैलेंटेड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही अपने परिवार के साथ मनाली में समय बिता रही हैं। कंगना से साथ उनकी बहन रंगोली का परिवार भी है। परिवार के साथ क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंड कर रहीं एक्ट्रेस का हाल ही में एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें वो खूबसूरत अंदाज में पियानो बजा रही हैं।
कंगना का वीडियो उनकी टीम के इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया गया है जिसमें लिखा है, 'कंगना रनोट क्लासिक बन गईं- उन्होंने लव स्टोरी की थीम पर अपने मनाली वाले घर में पियानो बजाया है'। सामने आए वीडियो में कंगना डेडिकेशन के साथ पियानो बजा रही हैं। बजाई गई धुन साल 1970 में आई हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'लव स्टोरी' की है। कंगना का नया अवतार देख उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब तारीफें मिल रही हैं।
#KanganaRanaut turns to classics — plays Love Story theme on the piano at her house in Manali. ❤️🎹❤️
बहन के लिए बनीं इंटीरियर डिजाइनर
रंगोली चंदेल हाल ही में अपने नए घर में शिफ्ट हुई हैं जिसकी इंटीरियर डिजाइनिंग खुद कंगना रनोट ने की है। इस बात की जानकारी देते हुए रंगोली ने अपनी इंस्टा पोस्ट में बताया है कि घर की पूरी सजावट कंगना ने लोकल मटेरियल की मदद से की है। कंगना ने शूटिंग के दौरान ही ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर कर सामान मंगवाया था। इसके लिए रंगोली ने उन्हें धन्यवाद भी कहा है।
No words to thank our doll for being there for us in so many ways, also would like to mention she used only local material for construction and ordered everything for interiors online while she was on various shooting locations, amazed with the super efficient deliveries to our home in small village in Himalayas, our Indian brands quality is far better than many international brands today and they are super affordable as well #proudindian #aatmanirbharBharat #Indiansarethebest 🥰
कंगना ने तैयार की कविता- 'आसमान'
मनाली में फुरसल के पल बिता रहीं कंगना ने 'आसमान' कविता तैयार की है। इसका वीडियो कुछ दिनों पहले ही रिलीज किया गया है जिसे कंगना ने अपनी आवाज भी दी है।
#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #आसमान was been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times
'अपराजित आयोध्या' फिल्म डायरेक्ट करेंगी कंगना
फिल्म 'मणिकर्णिका' के बाद अब कंगना रनोट 'अपराजित अयोध्या' का निर्देशन करने वाली हैं। अपराजित अयोध्या की कहानी राम मंदिर और बाबरी केस पर आधारित है। इसके अलावा एक्ट्रेस जल्द ही तमिलनाडू की पूर्व सीएम जे जयाललिता की बायोपिक 'थलाइवी' फिल्म में नजर आने वाली हैं।