फैमिली टाइम / मल्टी टैलेंटेड कंगना रनोट ने लव स्टोरी थीम पर बजाया पियानो, क्लासिक अंदाज देखकर फिदा हुए फैंस

Multi-talented Kangana Ranot played piano on the love story theme, fans were fascinated by the classic style
Multi-talented Kangana Ranot played piano on the love story theme, fans were fascinated by the classic style

दैनिक भास्कर

Jun 09, 2020, 02:23 PM IST

मुंबई.

बॉलीवुड की टैलेंटेड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही अपने परिवार के साथ मनाली में समय बिता रही हैं। कंगना से साथ उनकी बहन रंगोली का परिवार भी है। परिवार के साथ क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंड कर रहीं एक्ट्रेस का हाल ही में एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें वो खूबसूरत अंदाज में पियानो बजा रही हैं।

कंगना का वीडियो उनकी टीम के इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया गया है जिसमें लिखा है, 'कंगना रनोट क्लासिक बन गईं- उन्होंने लव स्टोरी की थीम पर अपने मनाली वाले घर में पियानो बजाया है'। सामने आए वीडियो में कंगना डेडिकेशन के साथ पियानो बजा रही हैं। बजाई गई धुन साल 1970 में आई हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'लव स्टोरी' की है। कंगना का नया अवतार देख उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब तारीफें मिल रही हैं।

बहन के लिए बनीं इंटीरियर डिजाइनर

रंगोली चंदेल हाल ही में अपने नए घर में शिफ्ट हुई हैं जिसकी इंटीरियर डिजाइनिंग खुद कंगना रनोट ने की है। इस बात की जानकारी देते हुए रंगोली ने अपनी इंस्टा पोस्ट में बताया है कि घर की पूरी सजावट कंगना ने लोकल मटेरियल की मदद से की है। कंगना ने शूटिंग के दौरान ही ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर कर सामान मंगवाया था। इसके लिए रंगोली ने उन्हें धन्यवाद भी कहा है।

कंगना ने तैयार की कविता- 'आसमान'

मनाली में फुरसल के पल बिता रहीं कंगना ने 'आसमान' कविता तैयार की है। इसका वीडियो कुछ दिनों पहले ही रिलीज किया गया है जिसे कंगना ने अपनी आवाज भी दी है। 

'अपराजित आयोध्या' फिल्म डायरेक्ट करेंगी कंगना

फिल्म 'मणिकर्णिका' के बाद अब कंगना रनोट 'अपराजित अयोध्या' का निर्देशन करने वाली हैं। अपराजित अयोध्या की कहानी राम मंदिर और बाबरी केस पर आधारित है। इसके अलावा एक्ट्रेस जल्द ही तमिलनाडू की पूर्व सीएम जे जयाललिता की बायोपिक 'थलाइवी' फिल्म में नजर आने वाली हैं।

