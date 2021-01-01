पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोनू का प्रॉपर्टी विवाद:सोनू सूद पर FIR की तैयारी में मुंबई पुलिस, BMC को स्टेटमेंट दर्ज कराने के लिए पुलिस स्टेशन बुलाया

रिहायशी इमारत को होटल बनाने के मामले में बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने एक्टर सोनू सूद की राहत देने की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था। अब मुंबई पुलिस ने सोनू के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए बीएमसी को अपना बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए कहा है। जुहू पुलिस ने कहा है कि उन्होंने इस मामले में प्रारंभिक जांच शुरू कर दी है और जल्द ही प्राथमिकी दर्ज करेंगे।

पुलिस ने बीएमसी से कहा है कि वह अपना बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए अपने इंजीनियर को पुलिस स्टेशन भेजें ताकि एफआईआर दर्ज की जा सके। इससे पहले हाईकोर्ट के याचिका खारिज करने के बाद सोनू सूद ने बीएमसी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी।

बीएमसी के बयान के बाद सोनू पर FIR करेंगे
एक वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा, "हमने इस मामले में प्रारंभिक जांच शुरू कर दी है। बीएमसी को अपना बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए अपने इंजीनियर को भेजने के लिए भी कहा है। बयान दर्ज करा लेने के बाद हम सोनू सूद पर एफआईआर फाइल करेंगे।" वहीं के-वेस्ट वार्ड के सहायक नगर आयुक्त विश्वास मोते ने कहा, "हमने पुलिस को एक विस्तृत शिकायत भेजी है। इंजीनियर कोरोना संक्रमित हैं। लेकिन हम पुलिस के साथ पूरा सहयोग और समन्वय करेंगे।"

राहत याचिका को हाई कोर्ट ने कर दिया था खारिज
कुछ दिन पहले ही बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने BMC के नोटिस के खिलाफ रोक या अंतरिम राहत देने की उनकी याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था। इस मामले की सुनवाई हाई कोर्ट जज पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण ने की थी। याचिका को खारिज करते हुए जज ने कहा था कि कानून केवल उनकी मदद करता है जो मेहनती हैं। अब इस मामले पर फैसला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में होगा, हालांकि सुनवाई को लेकर तारीख की घोषणा नहीं की गई थी।

सोनू की इमेज खराब करने की है कोशिश
सोनू के वकील विनीत ढांडा ने कहा था कि वे इस फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएंगे। क्योंकि इसे चुनौती का मुख्य आधार यही है कि BMC ने उसे प्रॉपर्टी के मालिक के रूप में नोटिस जारी किया है। आदतन अपराधी जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल केवल सोनू की इमेज खराब करने के लिए किया जा रहा है। जबकि बिल्डिंग के अंदर किसी भी तरह के अल्टरेशन के लिए परमीशन की जरूरत नहीं है। जस्टिस पृथ्वीराज चह्वाण की सिंगल बेंच ने सोनू की अर्जी को महाराष्ट्र रीजनल टाउन प्लानिंग एक्ट की धारा 53 के तहत गलत पाया था।

संपत्ति नष्ट करने से रोकने के लिए मांगा था समय
सोनू सूद के वकील ने अक्टूबर में BMC के नोटिस भेजे जाने के बाद 10 हफ्तों का समय मांगा था। उन्होंने हाई कोर्ट से अपील की थी कि वह सिविक बॉडी को निर्देश दे कि वे इस इमारत को नष्ट करने का काम शुरू न करें। हालांकि कोर्ट ने ऐसे किसी भी निर्देश को देने से मना करते हुए BMC से ही संपर्क करने कहा। जज चह्वाण ने कहा था- "गेंद अब बीएमसी के पाले में है, आप (सोनू सूद) उनसे संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

यह है पूरा मामला
जनवरी की शुरुआत में सिटी सिविल कोर्ट दिंडोशी के फैसले के खिलाफ सोनू ने हाई कोर्ट में याचिका लगाई थी। बीएमसी ने अपने नोटिस में लिखा था कि छह मंजिला इमारत शक्ति सागर में सोनू सूद ने कई बदलाव किए हैं। उन्होंने इस रिहायशी बिल्डिंग को बिना अनुमति के होटल में बदल दिया।

