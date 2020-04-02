दैनिक भास्करApr 02, 2020, 08:10 AM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. लॉकडाउन के चलते नरगिस फाकरी इन दिनों कैलिफॉर्निया के अपने घर में बंद हैं। नरगिस घर पर अकेले रहकर कभी सफाई तो कभी कुकिंग करते हुए वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंनें कुकिंग से थककर खुदको डिज्नी प्रिंसेस की तरह सजाया है।
नरगिस फाकरी ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपना लुक शेयर किया है। ट्राई कलर हेयर विग लगाए हुए नरगिस क्यूट डिज्नी प्रिंसेस लग रही हैं। उन्होंने कुकिंग और घर के कामों से बोर होकर ये लुक अपनाया है। वीडियो में उन्होंने बताया है कि बीते दिन उन्होंने अपनी अलमारी में ये विग और मेकअप देखा जिसके बाद उन्हें ये लुक अपनाने का विचार आया है।
I ain’t no makeup artist but i was in the mood to play. Tell me what y’all think? I tried ... my adhd never allows me to complete stuff so I’m glad i sorta completed this ....... sorta. . . . . . Makeup @hudabeauty @smartgirlsmakeup @wander_beauty @toofaced @desioeyes Tell me if you like it. Should i wear this look to an event or something??? . . . . . . #makeup #boredinthehouse #tiredofeating #wigs #fakehair
A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Mar 31, 2020 at 4:14pm PDT
फैंस को बताया कैसे पाया ये लुक
नरगिस ने अपने मजेदार वीडियो में अपने मेकअप स्किल्स की खूब तारीफ की है। उन्होंने फैंस को ये लुक बनाने की हर एक स्टेप बताई है। खुदके लुक की सराहना करते हुए नरगिस ने बताया कि वो एक मरमेट (जलपरी) की तरह दिख रही हैं। उन्होंने इस लुक में इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले मेकअप की भी डीटेल शेयर की है।
What do you think about this look??? Cool or no cool? Tell me ? I like it. I feel like a Disney princess or something like that. .. . . . . Makeup. Foundation/ powder / tantour / lashes - @hudabeauty Under eye concealer- @wander_beauty Blush - @mac Lip stick / liquid eye liner / brow pencil - @smartgirlsmakeup . . Contact lenses - @desioeyes . . #becauseimbored #home #stayhome #stopeating #startplaying #makeup #wakeup #hair #loveit #desiolenses
A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Mar 31, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT