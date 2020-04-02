दैनिक भास्कर Apr 02, 2020, 08:10 AM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. लॉकडाउन के चलते नरगिस फाकरी इन दिनों कैलिफॉर्निया के अपने घर में बंद हैं। नरगिस घर पर अकेले रहकर कभी सफाई तो कभी कुकिंग करते हुए वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंनें कुकिंग से थककर खुदको डिज्नी प्रिंसेस की तरह सजाया है।

नरगिस फाकरी ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपना लुक शेयर किया है। ट्राई कलर हेयर विग लगाए हुए नरगिस क्यूट डिज्नी प्रिंसेस लग रही हैं। उन्होंने कुकिंग और घर के कामों से बोर होकर ये लुक अपनाया है। वीडियो में उन्होंने बताया है कि बीते दिन उन्होंने अपनी अलमारी में ये विग और मेकअप देखा जिसके बाद उन्हें ये लुक अपनाने का विचार आया है।

I ain’t no makeup artist but i was in the mood to play. Tell me what y’all think? I tried ... my adhd never allows me to complete stuff so I’m glad i sorta completed this ....... sorta. . . . . . Makeup @hudabeauty @smartgirlsmakeup @wander_beauty @toofaced @desioeyes Tell me if you like it. Should i wear this look to an event or something??? . . . . . . #makeup #boredinthehouse #tiredofeating #wigs #fakehair

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Mar 31, 2020 at 4:14pm PDT