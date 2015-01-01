पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारती सिंह ड्रग्स केस:22 करोड़ सालाना कमाने वाली भारती सिंह के पर्सनल स्टाफ पर भी NCB की नजर, पूछताछ के लिए भेजा जाएगा समन

12 मिनट पहले
15 घंटे की पूछताछ के बाद भारती सिंह और हर्ष लिम्बाचिया को NCB ने अरेस्ट कर लिया है। अब यह खबर आई है कि इन दोनों के अरेस्ट होने के बाद भारती के स्टाफ से भी पूछताछ की जाएगी। NCB की ओर से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार अब उनके स्टाफ को भी समन किया जाएगा। भारती ने पूछताछ के दौरान मारीजुआना लेने की बात कुबूल की थी।

भारती के स्टाफ पर भी शिकंजा
पिंकविला की खबर के अनुसार समीर वानखेड़े ने बताया कि भारती के स्टाफ से भी कुछ लोग हैं जिनको पूछताछ के लिए और जांच के लिए बुलाया जा सकता है। इसके पहले भारती और हर्ष को 4 दिसंबर तक कस्टडी में भेज दिया गया है। उनकी बेल पर सोमवार को फैसला लिया जाएगा। तब तक वे भायखला जेल में ही रहेंगी।

22 करोड़ हो गई है भारती की सालाना कमाई
बात अगर भारती की कमाई की करें तो वे टीवी की सबसे ज्यादा अर्निंग करने वालीं कॉमेडियन हैं। जो हर एपिसोड के लिए 5-6 लाख फीस लेती हैं। ड्रग केस में नाम आने से पहले वे इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर शो को पति हर्ष के साथ होस्ट कर रहीं थीं। वे कपिल के शो में भी नजर आती हैं। 2018 की फोर्ब्स इंडिया लिस्ट में वे 74वीं रैंक पर थीं। और उनकी सालाना कमाई 13 करोड़ थी। खबरों के मुताबिक अब उनकी सालाना कमाई बढ़कर 22 करोड़ हो गई है।

