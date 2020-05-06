Change Cookies Settings
  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba donated designer masks to police officers, saying 'I have designed for many celebs but will always remember this'

आभार / नीना गुप्ता की बेटी मसाबा ने पुलिस ऑफिसर्स को डोनेट किए डिजाइनर मास्क, बोलीं- ‘कई सेलेब्स के लिए डिजाइन किया है मगर इसे हमेशा याद रखुंगी’

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba donated designer masks to police officers, saying- 'I have designed for many celebs but will always remember this'
X
Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba donated designer masks to police officers, saying- 'I have designed for many celebs but will always remember this'

दैनिक भास्कर

May 06, 2020, 02:26 PM IST

मुंबई. कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के खिलाफ चल रही इस जंग में हर कोई अपना योगदान दे रहा है। ऐसे में एक्ट्रेस नीना गुप्ता की बेटी मसाबा ने अपने डिजाइन किए हुए नए मास्क पुलिस ऑफिसर्स को डोनेट करते हुए उन्हें धन्यवाद किया है। 

फैशन डिजाइनर मसाबा गुप्ता ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से मास्क डोनेट करते हुए कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। जिनके साथ उन्होंने लिखा, 'इससे मुझे बहुत खुशी मिली है। मैंने कई सेलेब्रिटीज के लिए डिजाइन किया है मगर इस पल को मैं हमेशा याद रखुंगी। इन बेहतरीन पुलिस ऑफिसर की स्वार्थहीन सेवा के लिए हमने इन्हें अपने डिजाइन किए हुए नए मास्क दिए हैं'। 

आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'इन नॉन सर्जिकल रीयूजेबल मास्क को देते हुए हम उनका आभार जताना चाहते हैं। बिना रुके ये लोग देश के लोगों और देश की भलाई के लिए काम कर रहे हैं'। शेयर की गई तस्वीरों में महिला पुलिस अफसर मसाबा के डिजाइन किए हुए मास्क पहने नजर आ रही हैं। मसाबा ने बताया है कि उनके ब्रांड के मास्क की सेल से जो भी रेवेन्यू आएगी उसे वो चैरिटी में इस्तेमाल करेंगी।

View this post on Instagram

The current scenario forces us to introspect and realize the value of what we have. It's humbling to have a roof over your head and not worry about the essentials but we need to also do our bit to support all those whose livelihoods have been hit, all those who used to help us selflessly, be our companions all through and basically make our house a home. There is no specific time or place to #StartSomethingPriceless, you can do it whenever and wherever. Doing my bit to support my domestic staff with a little extra. Let's make the most of this time to do the things we love, spend time with our loved ones and support each other through it all. Stay home, stay safe and shop safely online with your Citi Mastercard. @citiindia @mastercardindia

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on May 5, 2020 at 1:14am PDT

एक्ट्रेस नीना गुप्ता की बेटी मसाबा इंडस्ट्री की एक जानी-मानी डिजाइनर हैं। लॉकडाउन के बीच जहां नीना अपने मुक्तेश्वर स्थित घर में सुंदर वादियों में समय बिता रही हैं वहीं मसाबा मुंबई में ही हैं।

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें