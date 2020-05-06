View this post on Instagram

Maskaba • this gives me SO MUCH JOY. I’ve dressed so many celebrated women but this moment I will remember forever. Gifted our newly designed masks to these incredible police officers in appreciation for their selfless service. By gifting these non-surgical reusable masks, we would like to express our gratitude towards them in a small way for working tirelessly for the safety & well-being of this country’s citizens. While our donations and gifts will continue in whatever small way it can you can now shop our masks online & for each mask you buy,we donate one to charity. Link in Bio.

