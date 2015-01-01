पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सपना का नया अंदाज:मां बनने के बाद सपना चौधरी ने पहली बार दिखाया ग्लैमरस अवतार, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुईं फोटोज

23 मिनट पहले
हरियाणवी सिंगर और ‘बिग बॉस 11’ की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट सपना चौधरी मां बनने के बाद वापस एक्टिव हो गई हैं। उन्होंने अपना पोस्ट प्रेग्नेंसी वेट घटा लिया है और वापस शेप में आ गई हैं। सपना ने प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद एक फोटोशूट भी करवाया है जिसमें उनका ग्लैमरस अवतार सामने आया है जो कि तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।

सपना फोटोशूट में वाइट पेंटसूट में पोज देती दिख रही हैं। उन्होंने अपने लिप्स पर बोल्ड मैटलिक ब्लू लिपस्टिक और आंखों पर वाइट आईलाइनर लगाया है। अपने यूनिक लुक को सपना ने दो हेयर बन से कंप्लीट किया है। सपना ने अपने इस लुक के लिए अपनी टीम को धन्यवाद देते हुए फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं। अपनी टीम को टैग करते हुए लिखा, ''क्रिएटिव कॉन्सेप्ट और स्टाइलिंग के लिए शुक्रिया।''

सपना ने की थी गुपचुप शादी

इससे पहले सपना ने पति वीर साहू के साथ करवाचौथ मनाते हुए फोटोज इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की थीं जो कि वायरल हो गई थीं। इसी साल अक्टूबर में वीर साहू ने फेसबुक पर खुलासा किया था कि उनकी शादी सपना से हो गई है और सपना एक बेटे की मां भी बन गई हैं। जनवरी 2020 में दोनों ने गुपचुप तरीके से मंदिर में शादी की थी। उन्होंने कहा था, 'परिवार में मौत होने की वजह से वे प्रशंसकों के साथ खुशियां साझा नहीं कर पाए थे।'

इसके साथ ही गर्भवती होने की खबरों पर सपना को ट्रोल करने वालों पर भड़कते हुए उन्होंने कहा था कि किसी के निजी जीवन में लोगों का हस्तक्षेप बिल्कुल भी ठीक नहीं है। हमने अपनी इच्छा से शादी की है, लोगों को इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ना चाहिए।'

बिग बॉस 11 का हिस्सा रही थीं सपना

बिग बॉस 11 में हिस्सा लेने के बाद सपना चौधरी देशभर में काफी फेमस हो गईं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी वो अपने इंस्टाग्राम वीडियोज से अपने फैंस का मनोरंजन कर रही थीं। उधर वीर कई हरियाणवी फिल्मों व गानों में काम कर चुके हैं।

सपना के कई वीडियोज ने मचाई धूम

सपना के कई डांस वीडियो इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा चुके हैं। जिनमें 'तेरी अंखियां का यो काजल', 'सॉलिड बॉडी', 'छोरी भैंस बड़ी बिंदास' उनके सबसे पॉपुलर गानों में से हैं। सपना ने फिल्म 'वीरे की वेडिंग' में एक स्पेशल डांस नंबर 'हट जा ताऊ' पर परफॉर्म करते हुए अपना बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। इसके बाद वे अभय देओल स्टारर फिल्म 'नानू की जानू' के 'लव बाइट' और 'तेरे ठुमके सपना चौधरी' गाने में नजर आई थीं।

