सेलेब्स का करवा चौथ:न्यूली वेड काजल अग्रवाल और गौतम किचलू मना रहे हैं पहला करवा चौथ, गौतम ने लगवाई मेहंदी

34 मिनट पहले
30 अक्टूबर को शादी के बंधन में बंधी एक्ट्रेस काजल अग्रवाल और गौतम किचलू का यह पहला करवा चौथ है। इसके लिए नई नवेली दुल्हन काजल को ज्यादा तैयारियां तो नहीं करनी पड़ीं लेकिन गौतम जरूर मेहंदी लगवाते नजर आए। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल फोटो में काजल गौतम के साथ बैठी नजर आईं।

इंस्टा स्टोरी पर पतिदेव काे किया विश
काजल ने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर मास्क लगाए एक फोटो शेयर की जिसमें वे उन्होंने पति गौतम को टैग किया है। साथ ही उन्हें लाइफ का पहला करवा चौथ विश किया है। काजल पंजाबी फैमिली से हैं, जबकि गौतम किचलू कश्मीरी परिवार से। ऐसे में उनका यह पहला करवा चौथ कई मायनों में खास है। सिर्फ करवा चौथ ही नहीं दीवाली के साथ यह पूरा महीना इस कपल के लिए स्पेशल होने वाला है।

इनसाइड फोटो कर रहीं हैं शेयर
काजल शादी के दिन से ही सोशल मीडिया पर इनसाइड वेडिंग और बाकी के रिचुअल्स की फोटो शेयर कर रही हैं। काजल ने जितने भी आउटफिट्स अपनी वेडिंग सेरेमनी और बाकी ओकेजन पर पहने हैं उन सभी के फोटो शेयर करते हुए काजल अपने लुक्स भी शेयर कर रही हैं। अब इंतजार उनके करवा चौथ सेलिब्रेशन के फोटोज का है।

