View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas. Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I’m so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I’m thinking of you today and sending you love. 🙏🏼

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 21, 2020 at 1:06pm PDT