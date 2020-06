View this post on Instagram

it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am personally donating PPE kits and have partnered with Tring (Instagram @tring.india) to raise donation for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. You can also have a chance for a video call with me. Log onto www.tring.co.in (Instagram @tring.india) and go to my profile to donate. Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona

