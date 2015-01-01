पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्ट्रेस का रिएक्शन:लव जिहाद पर नुसरत जहां बोलीं- प्यार बेहद निजी मामला है, लव और जिहाद चुनाव से ठीक पहले सामने आते हैं

लव जिहाद इस वक्त कोरोना के बाद फिर से सबसे ज्वलंत मुद्दा बना हुआ है। देशभर में इस पर बहस छिड़ी हुई है। कई राज्य इसको लेकर कानून बनाने की तैयारी में हैं। इसी बीच बांग्ला एक्ट्रेस और टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां ने इस मामले पर बेबाकी से अपनी राय रखी। वे सोमवार को एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में यह बात बोल रही थीं।

किसके साथ रहना ये पर्सनल चॉइस है
नुसरत ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान कहा- प्यार बेहद निजी मामला है। लव और जिहाद को एक साथ नहीं जोड़ा जा सकता। चुनाव से ठीक पहले कुछ लोग इस तरह की चीजों के साथ सामने आते हैं। यह एक पर्सनल चॉइस है कि आप किसके साथ रहना चाहते हैं। प्यार में रहें और एक-दूसरे के प्यार में डूबते रहें। धर्म को राजनीति का हथियार न बनाएं।

निखिल जैन से की है नुसरत ने शादी
एक्ट्रेस और सांसद नुसरत जहां ने इटली के बोरडम में 19 जून, 2019 को अपने लॉन्ग टाइम ब्वॉयफ्रेंड निखिल जैन से शादी की थी। नुसरत ने पश्चिम बंगाल के बसीरहाट से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ा था और जीती हासिल की थी। नुसरत ने हिंदू रीति रिवाजों के अनुसार शादी की थी और उन्होंने अपना धर्म भी नहीं बदला। नुसरत एक मुस्लिम परिवार से आती हैं ऐसे में इस शादी को लेकर जमकर विवाद भी हुआ।

