To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! ❤ May our morning phone chats last forever ❤

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jun 25, 2020 at 12:05am PDT